NFL Draft: Bengals in good spot to address offensive line needs on Day 2

Explore Fans torn on whether Bengals made right pick in Round 1

SECOND ROUND

Tevin Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

At least two other teams picking before the Bengals could use an offensive tackle, though it might not be as on any one else’s list besides maybe the Dolphins at No. 36. But Jenkins would be a top prospect if available. He was projected as a first-round talent after allowing just two sacks in his three seasons, including an impressive 2020 season when he allowed zero sacks, two hits and two hurries in seven games. ProFootballFocus.com graded him at a 92.0 for the season.

Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

Cosmi would be another solid pick, if available. He allowed six sacks in three seasons with the Longhorns, including two sacks and one other hit in 2020, when he graded at a 90.8. He’s athletic but could use some work on his technique in pass sets. Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis and Clemson offensive tackle Jackson Carman (Fairfield High graduate) are among the next offensive linemen that could go.

Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

Barmore was a projected first-round pick, and if he’s still available, it might be difficult to pass up on him. ProFootballFocus.com graded him at a 90.0 in 2020 after he recorded eight sacks, four hits and 27 hurries.

THIRD ROUND

Kendrick Green, OG, Illinois

The Bengals still need to add at guard, and Green is one of the most explosive offensive linemen in the draft, according toProFootballFocus.com. A former defensive lineman, Green tied for the FBS lead for big-time blocks among interior linemen this past season and he’s a player that could come in and compete for a left guard or center spot as a long-term starter. PFF graded him at 88.0 overall.

Rashad Weaver, EDGE, Pittsburgh

Weaver would be an excellent pick if available. He recorded 10 sacks, six hits, 36 hurries and three forced fumbles and tied for eighth in the FBS with 14.5 tackles for loss (including 7.5 sacks) among his 35 total stops in nine starts. Weaver, was a first-team Associated Press All-American, graded at an 89.5, according to PFF.

Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech

Williams reportedly drew the Bengals’ attention with his athletic profile and impressive testing during his Pro Day, where he was in the 90thpercentile and above in every category for a defensive tackle. He might be tough to pass on with that Aaron Donald-like profile. Williams became one of the best defenders in Conference USA in 2020, leading Tech with 10 tackles for loss with 4.5 sacks among 44 total tackles in 10 starts.