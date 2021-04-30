NFL Draft: Bengals in good spot to address offensive line needs on Day 2

Members of “Team Sewell” might have been disappointed the Cincinnati Bengals selected a wide receiver with the No. 5 pick instead of the perceived best offensive lineman in the draft.
But the feared run on offensive linemen never happened, and the Bengals still remain in good position to get one of the top prospects when the draft resumes with the second and third rounds tonight.
Cincinnati used its first-round pick Thursday to give quarterback Joe Burrow a familiar weapon in former LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. The two made a dynamic combination during the Tigers’ national championship season in 2019, but some were skeptical of how helpful Chase could be to Burrow without first addressing the offensive line issues that led to 48 sacks (32 in Burrow’s 10 games) last year.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Thursday nightafter taking Chase that they still felt good about the depth in the offensive line class and the possibility of grabbing a good player in the draft. Only five offensive linemen went in the first round, including one in the final 15 picks.
Cincinnati has the sixth pick of the second round, selecting at No. 38 overall, and the fifth pick of the third round, at No. 69. Here are some options of who the Bengals might be looking to take if available.
SECOND ROUND
Tevin Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
At least two other teams picking before the Bengals could use an offensive tackle, though it might not be as on any one else’s list besides maybe the Dolphins at No. 36. But Jenkins would be a top prospect if available. He was projected as a first-round talent after allowing just two sacks in his three seasons, including an impressive 2020 season when he allowed zero sacks, two hits and two hurries in seven games. ProFootballFocus.com graded him at a 92.0 for the season.
Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas
Cosmi would be another solid pick, if available. He allowed six sacks in three seasons with the Longhorns, including two sacks and one other hit in 2020, when he graded at a 90.8. He’s athletic but could use some work on his technique in pass sets. Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis and Clemson offensive tackle Jackson Carman (Fairfield High graduate) are among the next offensive linemen that could go.
Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
Barmore was a projected first-round pick, and if he’s still available, it might be difficult to pass up on him. ProFootballFocus.com graded him at a 90.0 in 2020 after he recorded eight sacks, four hits and 27 hurries.
THIRD ROUND
Kendrick Green, OG, Illinois
The Bengals still need to add at guard, and Green is one of the most explosive offensive linemen in the draft, according toProFootballFocus.com. A former defensive lineman, Green tied for the FBS lead for big-time blocks among interior linemen this past season and he’s a player that could come in and compete for a left guard or center spot as a long-term starter. PFF graded him at 88.0 overall.
Rashad Weaver, EDGE, Pittsburgh
Weaver would be an excellent pick if available. He recorded 10 sacks, six hits, 36 hurries and three forced fumbles and tied for eighth in the FBS with 14.5 tackles for loss (including 7.5 sacks) among his 35 total stops in nine starts. Weaver, was a first-team Associated Press All-American, graded at an 89.5, according to PFF.
Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech
Williams reportedly drew the Bengals’ attention with his athletic profile and impressive testing during his Pro Day, where he was in the 90thpercentile and above in every category for a defensive tackle. He might be tough to pass on with that Aaron Donald-like profile. Williams became one of the best defenders in Conference USA in 2020, leading Tech with 10 tackles for loss with 4.5 sacks among 44 total tackles in 10 starts.