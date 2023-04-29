NFL draft: Bengals go defense again with second-round pick

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler called Turner “a twitchy and active athlete” with “above-average speed and transition quickness to match up with NFL receivers in man coverage.” He played on the perimeter at Michigan, but could also fit at the nickel because of his movement ability, toughness and limited length.

Turner is listed at 5-foot-11, 178 pounds, and he now joins former teammate Dax Hill, a first-round pick last year, in the Bengals’ secondary. Turner led the Wolverines in passes defended and finished with 36 tackles and one interception in 14 games last season.