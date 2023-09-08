New youth basketball league in Springfield aims to ‘teach character’ and ‘promote positivity’

James Cooper has dedicated his life to bringing hope to Springfield by serving its youth.

The former South High School basketball star and College of Wooster Hall of Famer will use the sport that shaped his life to influence kids by starting a new league this winter.

In the mission statement for the Brake the Cycle Youth Basketball League, which Cooper plans to launch on Dec. 2, Coopers writes that he created the league “to teach structure, instill hope and help our youth understand their purpose. One of our main goals is to teach the participants behavior etiquette on and off the court along with accountability. We will consistently push constructive morals and values which, in return will help the youth develop lifelong skills that will be displayed in school, the workforce and in professional relationships.

“Basketball will grab the attention of our youth. However, it will not be our top priority. Over the years I have witnessed many athletes and parents focus only on the sport while neglecting character development that translates in other areas of life. This program will promote positivity as they strive to become a better version of themselves. Administrators, teachers and parents will see a positive change in the participant’s demeanor while being a part of this league.”

Cooper is recruiting local law enforcement officers, college professors and other community leaders to provide guidance for kids in the league. It will be open to kids in grades third through eighth. Parents who want to sign their kids up can contact Cooper at followjamescooper@gmail.com.

Cooper plans for each kid to have a weekly progress sheet where their school attendance, participation and behavior will be tracked. The league will recognize positive attitudes, sportsmanship and academic success.

This is the latest project Cooper has tackled in efforts to help kids in Springfield. He founded Brake the Cycle, a non-profit organization, in 2021. He opened the George Walker Jr. Recreation Center, named after his late brother, to help at-risk youth in 2021 at the Southern Village shopping center. He moved that facility to a new space at 501 S. Wittenberg Ave. in 2022.

Searching for ideas to inspire kids, Cooper wanted to stay away from basketball, but soon had his mind changed.

“A couple months ago, I had some really rough clients,” Cooper said. “One is 11, and one is 14. One was shooting up his mom’s house windows with a BB gun. The other one was not caring about school at all. He’s 6-foot-2, 260 pounds in the eighth grade, and he could be playing football at least, but he just didn’t care. I was trying to figure out something to motivate them, and I was shocked when they both said basketball. Kids love basketball in our community. So I was thinking if it motivates them, this could be a way to use the sport as an incentive to do better in school and to teach them character and get their grades up.”