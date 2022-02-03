Mullen sets standard for Irish girls basketball program

As of last Saturday, the senior has scored 1,123 points, which ranks fifth all-time in girls basketball program history.

She will finish her career as the Irish’s all-time leader in rebounds with 1,087 and counting, surpassing both Jason Collier (1,048) and Leslie Purnell (873).

“It’s never been a goal of mine,” Mullen said. “I just try to play my best every game. I go into each game trying to give my best for my teammates. It wasn’t a goal, but I’m glad I got it and I couldn’t have done it without my team.”

The Irish made history on Wednesday night, beating Southeastern 62-57 in overtime to win the outright Ohio Heritage Conference South Division championship. With the victory, the Irish became the first team in program history to win back-to-back conference championships.

“It’s a great accomplishment for our team,” Mullen said. “I’m glad I could do it with my seniors (Meghan Foster and Serenity Castle).”

Mullen’s prowess on the boards has been especially key for the Irish in big games this season, said Irish coach Danielle Roe. Mullen pulled down 21 rebounds in a 43-38 victory over Greenon last weekend that clinched at least a share of the OHC title.

“Whether she’s scoring or not, we know we’re going to be plus-12 in the rebounding margin,” Roe said. “That’s where we’ve thrived over the course of the big games. We knew those rebounds were key.”

Mullen has set the standard for girls who come through the program for years to come, she said.

“She’s been a pillar, not just for our team, but for the school and the community,” Roe said.

The Irish aren’t done yet. They earned the No. 4 seed in the Division IV Trotwood sectional and will face either No. 3 Southeastern or No. 5 Bradford in a second round game at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 at Trotwood High School.

“We’re just taking it one game at a time, she said.

At last spring’s D-III state meet, Mullen won her second state championship by reaching a Division III state-record height of 5-feet-10¼ inches. She recently committed to the University of Kentucky, where she’ll compete in the high jump.

While track will gain her full attention beginning this spring, basketball will always be a big part of her life, Mullen said.

“I’ll always keep shooting,” she said.