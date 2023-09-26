Monday Night Football: Bengals-Rams deadlocked at halftime

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow survived the first half, but penalties took a toll on his best drives and the Cincinnati Bengals relied on stingy defense and Evan McPherson’s leg to go into halftime even with the Los Angeles Rams.

A pass interference call on Tee Higgins negated a long pass that would have put the Bengals at the 1-yard line on a drive late in the half after Logan Wilson’s interception put them in Rams’ territory, and they ended up back on their own side of the field before punting.

Cincinnati got a quick stop to put the ball back in Burrow’s hands for one last drive, and McPherson nailed a 53-yard field goal to tie the game at 6-6 as time expired to end the first half Monday at Paycor Stadium.

Burrow, who was a gameday decision to play because of calf soreness during the week, completed 17 of 31 passes for 144 yards despite a clear lack of mobility and Cincinnati had chances to put up more points in the first half. He had the Bengals moving down the field on the opening drive after they elected to receive the kickoff in an effort to jump-start the offense. However, they stalled out in Rams’ territory and so much for a fast start.

McPherson’s 56-yard field goal missed wide left, and Los Angeles diced up the run defense to get on the board on the next possession. Fortunately for the offense, Cincinnati’s defense came up with two goal-to-go stops in the first half, limiting the Rams to field goals on those drives, and McPherson tacked on a 49-yarder in between them.

Three false starts impacted two drives for the Bengals offense. They were in a third-and-1 before Joe Mixon and Orlando Brown Jr. flinched on back-to-back plays on the second drive, which resulted in a punt, and Tyler Boyd was gladded for a false start on third-and-6 before a pass to Tanner Hudson fell incomplete, leading to McPherson’s first field goal.

Hudson had a big catch on the final drive of the half to set up the game-tying kick for McPherson as fans booed a decision to run down the clock and spike the ball on third down instead of taking a shot at the end zone.

The Rams started the game fast offensively and originally celebrated what had been ruled a touchdown on Tutu Atwell’s 24-yard run on an end around, but a review showed his heel was out of bounds at the 2-yard line. Cincinnati buckled down and limited the damage to Brett Maher’s 30-yard field goal for the 3-0 lead with 8:22 left in the first quarter.

Maher added another field goal of 23 yards after the second goal-to-go stop.

Burrow wasn’t full-go in any practice this week and was “limited” both Friday and Saturday after not participating Thursday. In case of emergency, the Bengals elevated Reid Sinnett from the practice squad to backup Jake Browning, and all three quarterbacks were active. Sinnett had been in training camp with Cincinnati but was released with final cuts and re-signed Friday after the New England Patriots plucked Will Grier for their active roster.