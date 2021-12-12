Mistake-prone Bengals trail 49ers at halftime

The Cincinnati Bengals struggled holding onto the ball, but this time it was special teams that had the turnovers.
After a strong start for the defense, the offense and special teams didn’t follow suit, and the Bengals went into halftime trailing the San Francisco 49ers 17-6 on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.
Two muffed punts by returner Darius Phillips resulted in a pair of turnovers and 10 points for the 49ers, but between Phillips and Stanley Morgan, the Bengals put the ball on the ground four times on returns. Ja’Marr Chase also had a bad drop on third down of Cincinnati’s first drive and the offense just couldn’t get a rhythm in the first half.
San Francisco didn’t have much going early, either, thanks to the Bengals defense making plays. Trey Hendrickson sacked Jimmy Garoppolo on third down to open the game with a three-and-out. Chidobe Awuzie broke up a pass on third down the next drive to force another punt, but Phillips muffed that one, and the 49ers recovered to set up a the 23-yard line.
The Bengals defense once again came up big to limit the 49ers to a 33-yard field goal for the first points with 6:37 left in the first quarter. Cincinnati answered with a field goal of its own; however, San Francisco got Deebo Samuel to the edge for a 27-yard touchdown run on its next drive to regain the lead with 12:05 left in the half.
Cincinnati had a touchdown overturned on review when Chase made a diving catch in the end zone to grab a 37-yard pass from Joe Burrow. Chase didn’t have control of the ball as he hit the ball, and the play was ruled an incomplete pass. The Bengals ended up settling for another McPherson field goal to make it 10-6.
After Phillips’ second muffed punt, Garoppolo found George Kittle on a 14-yard pass to extend the lead to 17-6 going into halftime.
The 49ers only had 122 yards of offense in the first half, including 79 yards passing for Garoppolo. Joe Burrow threw for 99 yards, and Joe Mixon ran for 30 yards to cross 1,000 yards for the season. Burrow had an interception negated by a penalty and another near interception that was tipped to Chase for a completion.
