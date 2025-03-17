Miami snubbed from NIT over MAC rival Kent State

Miami (25-9) was not invited to participate in the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) following its historic season that included a program record 15 consecutive victories at Millett Hall and 25 total wins.

“@NITMBB riddle me this...@MiamiOH_BBall submitted bid to host and participate in the NIT. We finish 25-9 and 14-4 in @MACSports,” Miami athletic director David Sayler posted on X.

“If you did not want to take a MAC team ok, but then you take one that we beat 3 times and finished 3 games better than in the standings? @TimDuncanAD”

Kent State (22-11) was invited to the NIT and will face St. Bonaventure in the first round at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Miami beat Kent State three times this season — including a 72-64 win in the MAC Tournament semifinals.

“These are great moments for our guys. I’m just disappointed we couldn’t finish the race,” Miami coach Travis Steele said after the MAC tournament loss. “That’s what makes it so painful when you see that finish line and it’s right there. But at the same time, I think, hopefully it motivates our group because we have a young group. ... We can come back and be in the same situation next year if our response is the right way to what just happened to us.

“There’s no doubt in my mind we’ll be back in this same spot. There’s no doubt.”