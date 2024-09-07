McCoy: Two-run blast in 10th lifts Mets to walk-off win over Reds

That one was hit by New York third baseman Mark Vientos and came in the 10th inning off Justin Wilson.

It was the second two-run rip by Vientos as the Mets won their eighth straight and ended Cincinnati’s four-game winning streak.

It went like this:

—Vientos hit a two-run homer in the first off Reds starter Fernando Cruz. 2-0 Mets

—Cincinnati’s Elly De La Cruz hit a two-run home run, batting from his weaker right side, off Mets starter Sean Manaea in the third. It was his first home run since Aug. 21 and tied it, 2-2.

And it was the first home run hit off a Mets’ pitcher in six games.

—The Mets didn’t need a home run to score two in the sixth off Brandon Williamson and Buck Farmer. There were two outs and nobody on when Pete Alonso lined one to right.

Jake Fraley made a diving catch near the foul line, but when he hit the ground the ball became dislodged from his glove and Alonso reached second for a double.

Farmer replaced Williams and the Mets stroked three straight singles. Former Red Jose Iglesias batted for former Red Jesse Winker and singled home Alonso. Jose Martinez, 0 for 10, singled home Iglesias. Mets, 4-2.

—Reds center fielder TJ Friedl pulled a two-out, two-run home run off Manaea in the seventh, ending Minaea’s night. Tie game, 4-4.

Manaea entered the game 11-5 with a 3.55 earned run average. He was 3-0 in his previous four starts, giving up nine runs and 12 hits over 27 2/3 innings.

After Manaea departed, three Mets pitchers retired all 10 batters they faced, six via strikeouts.

Besides the two-run homers by De La Cruz and Friedl, the Reds had one other hit, a single by Spencer Steer leading off the second.

And there was an act of Brotherly Love in the ninth innning, baseball variety. The Mets closer is Edwin Diaz and the Reds closer is his brother, Alexis Diaz.

Edwin pitched the top of the ninth and struck out De La Cruz on a 100 mph fastball, struck out Tyler Stephenson and struck out Steer on another 100 mph fastball.

Alexis was not as dominant in the bottom of the ninth, but went 1-2-3 with one strikeout.

Steer, the free runner, never budged from second base in the top of the 10th. Nixing a sacrifice bunt attempt, manager David Bell permitted Ty France to swing away. He was ahead in the count 3-and-0, but Mets’ pitcher Jose Butto got it back to a full count and France grounded to short. Friedl popped to second and Santiago Espinal grounded to short, leaving it at 4-4.

Brandon Nimmo was New York’s free runner in the bottom of the 10th. With first base open, Bell decided not to intentionally walk Vientos to set up a double play, despite his earlier home run and a single.

Perhaps he feared the next batter, Alonso and his 31 home runs. But Alonso has struggled for two seasons against the Reds.

Vientos battled Wilson for eight pitches to a 2-and-2 count, then launched the ninth pitch, a fastball, into the left field seats. 6-4, game over.

The Mets are on a string of 63 straight innings during which they have not been behind in a game.

For the pitch-depleted Reds, it was another Bullpen Day with Cruz starting and pitching only one inning. He struck out three but gave up Vientos’ first two-run homer.

When the Reds have been forced to use a Bullpen Day with a relief pitcher ‘Opener,’ it has not been a banner day.

They are now 2-5 on those occasions.