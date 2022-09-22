McCoy: Reds snap eight-game home losing streak to Red Sox

And he put the Reds in the record books when he opened the game by hitting Tommy Pham with a pitch. Pham was the 100th batter hits by Reds pitchers, a major league single-season record.

After Anderson left, Fernando Cruz pitched a 1-2-3 sixth, Reiver Sanmartin pitched a scoreless one-hit inning, and Derek Law pitched a scoreless eighth.

He had a chance in the ninth to be the 11th different Reds pitcher to record a save this season, which would have been a franchise record.

But after Pham struck out for the third time to open the ninth, Law gave up back-to-back singles to Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts. That forced manager David Bell to call Alexis Diaz from the bullpen and he induced a game-ending double play from Alex Verdugo.

The Reds grabbed a 1-0 lead in the third, started by a leadoff single by Stuart Fairchild. With two outs he took second on one of Boston starter Connor Seebold’s four wild pitches.

India, covered in a 4 for 41 slump, delivered a run-scoring single to left field.

Boston drew even in the fourth on back-to-back singles to open the inning by Devers and Bogaerts and a sacrifice fly Alex Verdugo.

The Reds scored three in the fifth to take a 4-1 lead. Fairchild was aboard via a single with two outs. T.J. Friedl walked an another wild pitch moved the runners to third and second.

And India delivered again. His single to right scored a run. He stole second and that brought up Kyle Farmer, mired in an 0-for-18 slump. He made it 1-for-19 with a two-run bloop single to center for a 4-1 Reds lead.

Solano stretched the Reds lead to 5-1 in the eighth with a home run, his fourth, over the center field wall.