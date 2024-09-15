McCoy: Reds leave Twins in tatters

By the time the second game of the three-game series was over Saturday night, they were looking out at the field wondering, “Who are these impostors? Those aren’t the Cincinnati Reds.”

If Cincinnati’s six-run inning that led to an 8-4 victory Friday was a surprise, Saturday night was a three-hour shock wave.

This time the Reds scored nine runs in the fourth inning and left the Twins in tatters, 11-1.

The Twins own the third wild card spot in the American League but it is in deep jeopardy because they’ve lost 17 of their last 25.

And they thought there would be a turn for the better because for only the 18th time this season, their two best players, Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa, came off the injured list for this series.

The Reds were not impressed.

And it must be something about Reds pitcher Nick Martinez. Ten days ago, with Martinez on the mound, the Reds scored nine runs in the first inning en route to a 12-5 win.

Martinez was on the mound Saturday night and paced the dugout while the Reds enacted their carousel inning.

And while the Reds went run-crazy, Martinez went about his business in his usual fashion — six innings, one run, three hits, no walks, six strikeouts.

Starting pitching, all the stand-ins for all the injured regular starters, continue to carry the Reds, who have won 9 of their last 13. In September, the Reds starters own a 1.70 earned run average, best in the majors.

The Reds trailed 1-0 when the fourth began. The Twins scored a dubious run in the first. Martinez hit Matt Wallner with a pitch with one out.

Left fielder Spencer Steer misjudged a long fly ball by Royce Lewis and it glanced off his glove. It was charitably ruled a double and Wallner scored on a ground ball.

The non-error call made the run earned against Martinez when it should have been unearned.

Minnesota starter Simeon Woods Richardson didn’t last as long as the name on his uniform back.

The fourth inning began in bizarre fashion. With a 3-and-2 count on Steer, Woods Richardson was charged with a time violation and Steer was awarded a walk.

TJ Friedl, on his way to a four-hit night, singled and Ty France beat an infield single to load the bases with no outs.

Perhaps the Twins were not worried. The Reds loaded the bases with no outs in the third and didn’t score.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli decided not to take a chance this time, but he made a curious pitching change. He brought in Louis Varland, he of a 0-6 record and a 7.46 earned run average.

He struck out Santiago Espinal, but then the Reds did everything but hand his hat to him.

Jake Fraley singled for two runs (2-1) and Noelvi Marte doubled for two runs (4-1). Jonathan India singled for two runs (7-1). Elly De La Cruz walked. Tyler Stephenson struck out for the second out.

Steer singled for a run (8-1) and Friedl launched a two-run home run (9-1).

So 12 batters trudged to the plate and nine scored on seven hits. And Varland’s earned run average was a swollen 8.57.

Steer had a hit and walk in the inning, Friedl had two hits in the inning and scored twice.

Friedl is 7 for 8 in the series with two homers and five RBI. In his last 45 games, Friedl 37 RBI, in the top three in MLB over that span.

What is it about Minnesota?

“I don’t know, but whatever it is, I’m lovin’ it,” said Friedl during a post-game interview with Bally Sports Ohio. “I’ve been doing some early work here that last couple of days on some things — the swing, the timing, the load.

“It’s all coming together in the game and that’s what matters,” he added. “Everybody is rolling right now and we’re playing well.”

In recent times, Friedl batted clean-up, but manager David Bell dropped him to fifth for the Twins series and the power numbers continue to climb, witness home runs number 12 and 13 the last two games.

“Home runs? No,” he said. “I’ve been getting back to my direction, hitting line drives to left center and right center. That’s the focus for me and everything else comes with that. My timing and direction have been big.”

Baldelli sent Scott Bluett to the mound for the fifth but the Twins already blew it.

Friedl finished with four hits, two RBI and two runs scored. Fraley finished with three hits, three RBI and two runs. India contributed two hits, two RBI and two runs scored.

About the nine-run inning, Friedl said, “It beautfiul. It’s enjoyable throughout the dugout and it feeds each other. Everyone feels it and when it happens it keeps going throughout the game. Everybody is playing loose and having fun.”

After Martinez left, Brent Suter pitched three scoreless innings and received a save — not for protecting a 10-run lead, but a relief pitcher who works at least the last three innings and his teams wins gets a save.

Former Reds infielder Kyle Farmer, pitched the ninth inning and one pitch was clocked at 38 mph. But he pitched a 1-2-3 inning and tipped his cap to the Reds dugout as he left the mound. He came to bat with two outs in the ninth to standing ovation. He flied to deep right to end it.

He didn’t doff his cap this time because all the Reds had to do was point to the scoreboard.