McCoy: Philles pile on Reds 11-3

That added up to Philadelphia’s 11-3 victory, its 14th win in 18 games and Cincinnati’s seventh loss in eight games.

Reds rookie pitcher T.J. Zeuch, a nearby Mason native, made his second start for the Reds and gave up six runs and 11 hits in four-plus inning.

After leaving the bases loaded with one out in the second the Phillies drilled back-to-back two-out home runs in the third — one by Darick Hall and one by Castellanos.

It was his sixth home run in his last seven games in GABP, with the previous five coming last season when he wore a Cincinnati uniform.

The Reds matched the back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the third, with the first coming with a man on base.

T.J. Friedl, called up before the game to replace Donovan Solano (paternity leave), led the third off with a single.

With two outs, sizzling-hot Jake Fraley, batting leadoff, homered to tie it, 2-2.

On the next pitch, Jonathan India, batting second for a rare time this season, cleared the right-field wall to push the Reds in front, 3-2.

Center fielder Brandon Marsh slammed his knee into the wall and trying to snag India’s homer and left the game.

Marsh’s replacement, Nick Maton, opened the fourth with a single and Matt Vierling beat out an infield single.

With two outs, Rhys Hoskins launched a three-run homer into the right-field bleachers to give the Phillies a 5-3 lead.

The margin stretched to 6-3 in the fifth against Reds relief pitcher Ross Detwiler. The Phillies filled the bases with one out that included a leadoff double by Castellanos. He scored on Vierling’s line drive sacrifice fly on which Albert Almora Jr. made a diving catch.

The Phillies stretched their lead to 8-3 against Reiver Sanmartin in the eight on Hoskins’ second home run of the night, a two-run rip.

It was Philadelphia’s fourth home run of the night after coming to town homerless in its previous five games.

The massacre concluded in the ninth via a three-run home run by back-up catcher Garrett Stubbs off Sanmartin, Philadelphia’s fifth home run.

That led to baseball’s ultimate embarrassment — a position player taking the mound. It was infielder Alejo Lopez and he retired the two Phillies he faced.

Philadelphia starter Kyle Gibson (8-5) held the Reds to three runs and six hits over six innings and struck out a career-best 11, including five in a row at one point.