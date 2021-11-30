Maurice Douglass on Springfield three days before state title game: ‘Believe me, they’re ready’

Springfield scrimmaged Louisville Trinity, one of Kentucky’s greatest programs, in the preseason. It also beat Cleveland St. Ignatius, an 11-time state champion, 24-20 in Week 1.

No current Greater Western Ohio Conference program has won a state championship, though Trotwood-Madison won three while it was a member of the conference (2011, 2017 and 2019) and Piqua (2006) and Lebanon (1998) also won state titles while in the GWOC. Wayne is a four-time state runner-up. Centerville reached the state championship game in 1991.

Douglass was asked Tuesday if his team is ready for the challenge it will face at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

“Believe me, they’re ready,” he said. “This town is ready.”

Springfield practiced at Wittenberg’s indoor facility, The Steemer, on Monday and practiced there again Tuesday. It will practice outside at the high school on Wednesday and Thursday. It will depart for Canton at 11 a.m. Friday and spend the night there after the game with plans to tour the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Wittenberg has opened its facility in recent weeks to the team when there’s poor weather.

“We’ve been able to go in there from 2 o’clock to 4:30, really any day that we need it,” Douglass said.

Douglass said the offense benefits from playing on the turf. It helps with the timing of quarterback Te’Sean Smoot and his receivers and running backs. On Wednesdays, the team goes back outside and emphasizes defense. That routine has led to the team’s third straight run to the state semifinals and now its first appearance in the championship game.

“It’s been successful for us,” Douglass said.

FRIDAY’S GAME

Who: Springfield vs. Lakewood St. Edward

What: Division I state football championship

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

TV: Spectrum News 1

Tickets: ohsaa.org/tickets