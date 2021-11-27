springfield-news-sun logo
X

Late rally lifts Springfield to state championship game

Members of the Springfield High School football team celebrates after beating Moeller 22-21 to advance to the Division I state championship game. Michael Cooper/CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Members of the Springfield High School football team celebrates after beating Moeller 22-21 to advance to the Division I state championship game. Michael Cooper/CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Name Test

Credit: Name Test

Sports
By Michael Cooper, Contributing Writer
48 minutes ago
Wildcats beat Moeller 22-21 in Division I semifinals

SIDNEY — The Springfield High School football team is headed to Canton for the first time in school history.

Trailing by five points late in the fourth quarter, Wildcats junior Anthony Brown scored on a 7-yard run to lift Springfield to a 22-21 victory over Cincinnati Moeller in a Division I state semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 26 at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

PHOTOS: Springfield vs. Moeller

The Wildcats (13-1) will face Lakewood St. Edward in the D-I state championship game at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The Eagles (14-1) beat Upper Arlington 16-10 in the other state semifinal.

The Wildcats are seeking to become the first Clark County team to win a state football championship in the playoff era. Only two other teams in Clark County history have advanced to the state championship game — Catholic Central in 1991 and Shawnee in 2011.

In Other News
1
Ohio State football: What to know about the The Game
2
Bearcats beat East Carolina, cap undefeated regular season
3
Ohio State-Michigan matchup ‘the start of the playoffs’
4
High School Football: Wildcats ready to break through state semifinals...
5
Ohio State football: New-look Michigan defense presents different type...

About the Author

Michael Cooper
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top