Late rally lifts Springfield to state championship game

SIDNEY — The Springfield High School football team is headed to Canton for the first time in school history.
Trailing by five points late in the fourth quarter, Wildcats junior Anthony Brown scored on a 7-yard run to lift Springfield to a 22-21 victory over Cincinnati Moeller in a Division I state semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 26 at Sidney Memorial Stadium.
PHOTOS: Springfield vs. Moeller
The Wildcats (13-1) will face Lakewood St. Edward in the D-I state championship game at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The Eagles (14-1) beat Upper Arlington 16-10 in the other state semifinal.
The Wildcats are seeking to become the first Clark County team to win a state football championship in the playoff era. Only two other teams in Clark County history have advanced to the state championship game — Catholic Central in 1991 and Shawnee in 2011.
