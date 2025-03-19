March Madness: How to watch local high school grads in the NCAA Tournament

Men’s tournament

First Four

Juan Cranford Jr., freshman guard, Wayne High School, and KJ Swain Jr., junior guard, Cincinnati Christian — Saint Francis (Pa.)

The Red Flash lost Tuesday night to Alabama State despite 18 points from Cranford.

Ian Sabourin, Hamilton Badin, junior forward — Xavier

The 11th-seeded Musketeers play Texas at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday for a spot in the field of 64.

First Round

Nate Johnson, Lakota East, junior forward — Akron

The MAC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year got the Zips invited to the Big Dance with the game-winning shot against Miami University on Saturday in the last seconds of the MAC Tournament final. Next the No. 13 seed in the East Regional is set to face No. 4 seed Arizona at 7:35 p.m. Friday on TruTV.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Ra’Heim Moss, Springfield, senior forward — Oregon

Moss averages 1.6 points and 1.6 rebounds for the Ducks this season after making the All-MAC first team last year at Toledo. The No. 5 seed Ducks play No. 12 Liberty at 7:10 p.m. Friday on TruTV.

Daniel Nauseef, Chaminade Julienne, senior forward — Clemson

Nauseef has played in seven games this season and scored one point. The No. 5 seed Tigers face No. 12 McNeese State at 3:15 p.m. Thursday on TruTV.

Women’s tournament

First Round

Cotie McMahon, Centerville, junior guard — Ohio State

All-Big Ten and honorable mention All-American averages 16.6 points and 4.6 rebounds for the No. 4 seed Buckeyes, who host No. 13 Montana State at 5:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN2

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Maddy Westbeld, Fairmont, senior forward — Notre Dame

Averages 7.6 points and 3.0 rebounds for the No. 3 seed Fighting Irish face No. 14 Stephen F. Austin at 2 p.m. Friday on ESPN

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Jordan Hobbs, Springboro, senior forward — Michigan

Honorable mention All-Big Ten selection averages 13.3 points and 4.8 rebounds in her second season as a starter for the No. 7 Wolverines, who face No. 10 Harvard at 4:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPNews.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Emma Hess, Legacy Christian, senior guard — Liberty

Averages 10.1 points and 2.4 assists in her third season as a starter for the No. 13 seed Flames, who play No. 4 Kentucky at 12 p.m. Friday on ESPN

Bree Hall, Wayne, senior guard — South Carolina

Second-year starter and two-time national champion averages 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds for the No. 1 seed Gamecocks, who face No. 16 Tennessee Tech at 4 p.m. Friday on ESPN

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Madison Bartley, Fairmont, senior forward — Baylor

Averages 2.5 points in 15 games for the Lady Bears, who are a No. 4 seed and play host to No. 13 Grand Canyon at 3:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN.

Nyla Hampton, Wayne, senior guard — Michigan State

Averaged 5.3 points and started two games for the Spartans, who a No. 7 seed and face No. 10 Harvard at 4:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPNews