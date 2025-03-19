March Madness: How to watch local high school grads in the NCAA Tournament

Oregon guard Ra'Heim Moss (0) shoots on Michigan State guard Jaden Akins (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Sports
By
1 hour ago
The 2025 NCAA Tournament tips off this week with a handful of local high school grads set to be part of the action in both the men’s and women’s brackets.

Here is a look at who is playing and when:

Men’s tournament

First Four

Juan Cranford Jr., freshman guard, Wayne High School, and KJ Swain Jr., junior guard, Cincinnati Christian — Saint Francis (Pa.)

The Red Flash lost Tuesday night to Alabama State despite 18 points from Cranford.

Ian Sabourin, Hamilton Badin, junior forward — Xavier

The 11th-seeded Musketeers play Texas at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday for a spot in the field of 64.

First Round

Nate Johnson, Lakota East, junior forward — Akron

The MAC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year got the Zips invited to the Big Dance with the game-winning shot against Miami University on Saturday in the last seconds of the MAC Tournament final. Next the No. 13 seed in the East Regional is set to face No. 4 seed Arizona at 7:35 p.m. Friday on TruTV.

Akron guard Nate Johnson, center, shoots the game winning basket in front of Miami (Ohio) guard Peter Suder, left, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ra’Heim Moss, Springfield, senior forward — Oregon

Moss averages 1.6 points and 1.6 rebounds for the Ducks this season after making the All-MAC first team last year at Toledo. The No. 5 seed Ducks play No. 12 Liberty at 7:10 p.m. Friday on TruTV.

Daniel Nauseef, Chaminade Julienne, senior forward — Clemson

Nauseef has played in seven games this season and scored one point. The No. 5 seed Tigers face No. 12 McNeese State at 3:15 p.m. Thursday on TruTV.

Women’s tournament

First Round

Cotie McMahon, Centerville, junior guard — Ohio State

All-Big Ten and honorable mention All-American averages 16.6 points and 4.6 rebounds for the No. 4 seed Buckeyes, who host No. 13 Montana State at 5:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN2

Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon reacts after being called for a foul during the first half of a second-round college basketball game against Duke in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Maddy Westbeld, Fairmont, senior forward — Notre Dame

Averages 7.6 points and 3.0 rebounds for the No. 3 seed Fighting Irish face No. 14 Stephen F. Austin at 2 p.m. Friday on ESPN

Notre Dame forward Maddy Westbeld (21) looks to pass as Stanford forward Brooke Demetre (21) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/John Mersits)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jordan Hobbs, Springboro, senior forward — Michigan

Honorable mention All-Big Ten selection averages 13.3 points and 4.8 rebounds in her second season as a starter for the No. 7 Wolverines, who face No. 10 Harvard at 4:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPNews.

Michigan guard Jordan Hobbs (10) celebrates a three-point basket as Southern California forward Kiki Iriafen (44) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Emma Hess, Legacy Christian, senior guard — Liberty

Averages 10.1 points and 2.4 assists in her third season as a starter for the No. 13 seed Flames, who play No. 4 Kentucky at 12 p.m. Friday on ESPN

Bree Hall, Wayne, senior guard — South Carolina

Second-year starter and two-time national champion averages 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds for the No. 1 seed Gamecocks, who face No. 16 Tennessee Tech at 4 p.m. Friday on ESPN

South Carolina guard Bree Hall, left, drives past Florida forward Alexia Gassett (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Madison Bartley, Fairmont, senior forward — Baylor

Averages 2.5 points in 15 games for the Lady Bears, who are a No. 4 seed and play host to No. 13 Grand Canyon at 3:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN.

Nyla Hampton, Wayne, senior guard — Michigan State

Averaged 5.3 points and started two games for the Spartans, who a No. 7 seed and face No. 10 Harvard at 4:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPNews

