March Madness: How to watch local high school grads in the NCAA Tournament

The 2025 NCAA Tournament tips off this week with a handful of local high school grads set to be part of the action in both the men’s and women’s brackets.
Here is a look at who is playing and when:
Men’s tournament
First Four
Juan Cranford Jr., freshman guard, Wayne High School, and KJ Swain Jr., junior guard, Cincinnati Christian — Saint Francis (Pa.)
The Red Flash lost Tuesday night to Alabama State despite 18 points from Cranford.
Ian Sabourin, Hamilton Badin, junior forward — Xavier
The 11th-seeded Musketeers play Texas at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday for a spot in the field of 64.
First Round
Nate Johnson, Lakota East, junior forward — Akron
The MAC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year got the Zips invited to the Big Dance with the game-winning shot against Miami University on Saturday in the last seconds of the MAC Tournament final. Next the No. 13 seed in the East Regional is set to face No. 4 seed Arizona at 7:35 p.m. Friday on TruTV.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Ra’Heim Moss, Springfield, senior forward — Oregon
Moss averages 1.6 points and 1.6 rebounds for the Ducks this season after making the All-MAC first team last year at Toledo. The No. 5 seed Ducks play No. 12 Liberty at 7:10 p.m. Friday on TruTV.
Daniel Nauseef, Chaminade Julienne, senior forward — Clemson
Nauseef has played in seven games this season and scored one point. The No. 5 seed Tigers face No. 12 McNeese State at 3:15 p.m. Thursday on TruTV.
Women’s tournament
First Round
Cotie McMahon, Centerville, junior guard — Ohio State
All-Big Ten and honorable mention All-American averages 16.6 points and 4.6 rebounds for the No. 4 seed Buckeyes, who host No. 13 Montana State at 5:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN2
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Maddy Westbeld, Fairmont, senior forward — Notre Dame
Averages 7.6 points and 3.0 rebounds for the No. 3 seed Fighting Irish face No. 14 Stephen F. Austin at 2 p.m. Friday on ESPN
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Jordan Hobbs, Springboro, senior forward — Michigan
Honorable mention All-Big Ten selection averages 13.3 points and 4.8 rebounds in her second season as a starter for the No. 7 Wolverines, who face No. 10 Harvard at 4:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPNews.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Emma Hess, Legacy Christian, senior guard — Liberty
Averages 10.1 points and 2.4 assists in her third season as a starter for the No. 13 seed Flames, who play No. 4 Kentucky at 12 p.m. Friday on ESPN
Bree Hall, Wayne, senior guard — South Carolina
Second-year starter and two-time national champion averages 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds for the No. 1 seed Gamecocks, who face No. 16 Tennessee Tech at 4 p.m. Friday on ESPN
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Madison Bartley, Fairmont, senior forward — Baylor
Averages 2.5 points in 15 games for the Lady Bears, who are a No. 4 seed and play host to No. 13 Grand Canyon at 3:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN.
Nyla Hampton, Wayne, senior guard — Michigan State
Averaged 5.3 points and started two games for the Spartans, who a No. 7 seed and face No. 10 Harvard at 4:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPNews
