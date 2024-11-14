Major League Baseball will produce and distribute Reds games

Major League Baseball previously had announced it would produce and distribute games for the Cleveland Guardians, Milwaukee Brewers and Minnesota Twins. Last season, it did the same for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, and San Diego Padres.

“Major League Baseball is proud to serve fans of the historic Cincinnati Reds franchise by expanding the reach of their games and removing blackouts for fans in its expansive territory,” said Noah Garden, MLB Deputy Commissioner, Business and Media, in a statement. “Reds fans will enjoy high-quality production, improved picture quality and greater access to the game and their favorite team’s players.”

Fans will be able to watch games on television or stream games digitally. There will be no blackouts for locally distributed games.

According to a MLB press release, “Last season, MLB negotiated cable and satellite distribution agreements and made direct-to-consumer streaming options available at Dbacks.TV, Padres.TV, and Rockies.TV.

Rockies games, for example, were available to Comcast/Xfinity subscribers and were also available on Fubo, a streaming service, as well as DirecTV. Fans could also pay $19.99 per month or $99.99 for the season to watch Rockies gaves on Rockies.TV.

More information on where and how fans can watch the Reds will be available closer to the start of the 2025 season.

“Partnering with Major League Baseball ensures a bright future for our televised game coverage,” said Phil Castellini, Reds President and CEO, in a press release. “This collaboration provides fans with unprecedented access to Reds games, including direct-to-consumer streaming with no blackouts, while maintaining traditional cable and satellite TV options. And, having MLB’s production expertise and resources behind every Reds game broadcast ensures our fans will have a quality viewing experience.”