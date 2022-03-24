Mahle on first Opening Day start: ‘It means a lot’

Those seasons marked big improvements from 2018 when he was 7-9 with a 4.98 ERA in 23 starts and 2019 when he was 3-12 with a 5.14 ERA 25 starts.

“The last couple of seasons, I think I took a big step from the two previous seasons,” Mahle said. “I was just able to compete on a more consistent basis.”

Mahle made his second start of spring training Wednesday, throwing two innings against the Milwaukee Brewers. He allowed one run on two hits and struck out three.

Mahle will be the seventh different pitcher to start Opening Day for the Reds in the last eight seasons. Luis Castillo made his second Opening Day start a year ago after earning the start in 2019. Sonny Gray started the opener in 2020.

The other recent Opening Day starters for the Reds were: Homer Bailey (2018); Scott Feldman (2017); Raisel Iglesias (2016); and Johnny Cueto (2012-15).

Mahle will get the start in part because Castillo has a shoulder issue and will not be ready to pitch when the season begins. Manager David Bell told Mahle he would get the ball.

“I was surprised,” Mahle said, “just because Castilllo has been our guy for the last couple years and he still is.”