Lorenzen hopes to ‘bounce back quickly’ after injuring hamstring

Bell took responsibility for Lorenzen’s injury, saying after the game Saturday he put Lorenzen in the situation and he wasn’t ready for it. Lorenzen talked to Bell and reassured him that he made the right move despite the result.

“We’re not going to change anything with how we go about it,” Lorenzen said. “Sometimes this stuff happens. I went to bed feeling just fine. I wouldn’t have changed a thing about it. I just need to keep hydrating. I think the humidity here is just different. You lose a ton of fluids. I didn’t really even have time to think about drinking water and stuff like that with going to the outfield and then coming in hitting third and then going back to center field and then running. It didn’t even cross my mind to consume more and more fluids, so that’s that’s kind of on me.”

Lorenzen spent the first half of the season on the injured list with a strained right shoulder. He doesn’t know how much time he’ll miss with this injury.

“I‘ve never dealt with anything like this before,” he said. “So I have no idea how it’s gonna bounce back. The reason why I do take care of myself as well as I do is when injuries do occur my body responds well to the treatment. So I’m hoping that my body responds really well, and we’re able to bounce back quickly. What quickly means, I have no idea.”