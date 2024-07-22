Longtime Cedarville University men’s basketball coach steps down

“It was one of the greatest honors of my life to this point to have served as the head coach at Cedarville University,” Estepp said in a press release. “I want to thank all of our current and former players and staff for the impact they have had on my life. The relationships have had a profound impact on our family. God has used Cedarville in my life in ways I never imagined, first as a student then as an employee. I pray we worshiped well on the court, we lifted up the name of Christ, and left it better than we found it.”

Estepp took over the head coaching job at Cedarville in May 2008 when he was 33 years old. He spent the previous eight seasons on Ray Slagle’s staff at Cedarville.

”In a lot of ways, this is my dream job,” Estepp said then. “”It’s a big-time move. I’m extremely excited to have this opportunity at a school like Cedarville University. At my age, it’s kind of rare. It was definitely a blessing from God.”

In 16 seasons as the head coach, Estepp had a record of 292-191. He’s the second-winningest coach in school history behind Don Callan, who led the program from 1960-95 and had a record of 578-423.

Estepp coached the program through its transition from NAIA Division II to NCAA Division II in 2012. It made the NCAA D-II tournament for the first time in 2022.

The Yellow Jackets finished 23-12 last season. That was their best winning percentage (.657) since the 2012-13 season (22-9, .710).

“I am thankful for Pat’s 24 years of service to our Lord, Cedarville University, and this athletic department,” said Vice President for Athletics Chris Cross in a press release. ”We are truly indebted to him for the legacy that he helped to create for men’s basketball and how to lead a team toward Christ.”