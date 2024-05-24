Local writer named high school sports writer of year in Ohio

Jeff Gilbert, a longtime high school sports reporter for the Dayton Daily News, won the top prize in the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association’s annual contest.

Gilbert was named the OPSWA Sportswriter of the Year for 2023 in Division I, which includes newspapers with circulations over 10,000 and websites.

Gilbert also won third place for news stories and second place for feature stories.

In Divisions 2-3, the Springfield News-Sun’s Michael Cooper won fifth place in sports features. He also took second place in sports action photography.

According to the Ohio High School Athletic Association, “OPSWA membership now stands at 218 writers and photographers around the state. Founded in 1972, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association works to support and enhance the coverage of high school sports in Ohio and to recognize superior writing among sports journalists.”

About the Author

David Jablonski

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

