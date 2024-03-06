Late layup lifts Kenton Ridge into district finals

“It’s great,” Bryce Smith said. “Nothing can be better right now.”

Kenton Ridge seniors Ckai Rogan and Logan Fyffe each scored 11 points as the Cougars (20-5) advanced to play Cincinnati Wyoming (22-3) at noon Saturday at University of Dayton Arena.

“I just can’t say enough about these kids,” said Kenton Ridge coach Brian Smith. “We’re all just so excited and they’re so happy to be playing at UD.”

Dunbar senior Jimmy Hill had a game-high 17 points and senior Eric Brewer, Jr. added 16 points for the Wolverines, which finished the season 14-11.

“I’m very, very proud,” said Dunbar coach Anthony Dixon, Jr. “We’ve been battle-tested all year. There wasn’t a situation we haven’t been in all year. I’m very, very proud of my guys.”

Dunbar led 14-11 after the first period and extended their lead to 23-16 with about a minute remaining. The Cougars countered with back-to-back 3-pointers by Fyffe and Ckai Rogan to cut the lead to one point. With less than five seconds remaining, Cougars senior Canye Rogan nailed a 3-pointer from the corner to give Kenton Ridge a 25-22 halftime lead.

“I’ve seen him do that since fourth grade and as soon as he let it go I told the coaches that’s in and we got the lead,” Brian Smith said.

The final minute of the first half was “the biggest turning point in the game,” Dixon, Jr. said.

“We were up seven and all we had to do was just relax and we were still playing like we were behind,” he said. “That kind of hurt us going into the half.”

The Wolverines reclaimed the lead at 32-31 on a 3-pointer by Brewer, but sophomore Xavier White and Ckai Rogan each hit two free throws to give the Cougars a 35-32 lead after three quarters.

Kenton Ridge extended its lead to 38-33 early in the fourth quarter, but the Wolverines went on a 6-0 run to grab a 39-38 lead with about five minutes remaining.

White hit a driving layup to give KR a 42-41 advantage. Dunbar’s Hill hit one of two free throws to tie the game at 42 with about two minutes remaining.

With about 16 seconds remaining, White drove through the left side of the lane and slipped to the floor, but he was able to regroup on the ground and pass the ball across the lane to Bryce Smith under the basket.

“I saw the backside help and I knew I was slipping so I had to get rid of it and I got it to Bryce,” White said. “He came away with it and finished it and put us ahead.”

Once Smith scooped up the ball, he put it into the basket to give the Cougars the lead for good.

“I was waiting for it, kinda just sitting there and saw it roll to me,” Bryce Smith said. “I just picked it up, looked at the clock and put the ball up because I was wide open. That’s what we’re taught to do in that situation.”

The Wolverines called a timeout with about six seconds remaining, but they were unable to get a shot off and Ckai Rogan jumped on a loose ball with two seconds remaining. He was fouled and made one of two free throws to make it 45-42. The Wolverines had a chance for a full-court desperation attempt, but they were unable to get off a shot.

“We lost some defensive assignments, but I think down the stretch we left a lot of points on the board,” Dixon, Jr. said. “We didn’t attack aggressively, missed some transition opportunities and didn’t get some loose balls. I think that’s what hurt us in the second half.”

The Wolverines — who won the Dayton City League for the fourth straight season — will graduate four seniors from this year’s squad.

“I’ve got a good young core coming back,” Dixon, Jr. said. “I think we’ll be dangerous again next year. (The seniors) gave me their all.”

The Cougars advanced to a D-II district final game for the first time since 2004. A goal the program set early in the season is now a reality.

“It’s great for the school,” Bryce Smith said. “The senior class and all of us, we’ve worked hard for this. We wanted this at the beginning of the year and we worked for it all summer. Now we’re here. We’ve got to prove it and go farther.”