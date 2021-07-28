Kings looking to get back on track before playoffs

SPRINGFIELD — With a week remaining in the regular season, the Champion City Kings are looking to get back on track ahead of their first-ever postseason appearance.
The Kings — members of the collegiate wooden bat Prospect League — won the Ohio River Valley Division first half. They’ll host the second-half winner at 6:35 p.m. on Aug. 5 at Carleton Davidson Stadium. All tickets for the single-elimination playoff game will cost $5.
As the season reaches its crescendo, the Kings are looking to find consistency down the stretch. After going 17-12 in the first half, Champion City (21-26 overall) is 4-14 in the second half, 7.5 games back of first-place Chillicothe (31-21 overall, 14-9 second half). They’re 2-8 in their last 10 games.
The Kings trailed Chillicothe 8-2 on Sunday in Springfield before eventually tying the game at 9 in the seventh inning. The Paints scored three in the top of the ninth inning and the Kings cut the lead to one on a home run by Mitchell Okuley, but couldn’t tie the game to send it into extra innings.
“We’re just struggling to finish it,” said Kings manager Gavin Murphy. “It’s been the same story the last few weeks. It’s just tough. We’ve got to figure out a way to overcome and just be mentally tough and keep going. It comes down to you’ve got to find a way to win and that’s what we’re struggling with right now. With a week left, crunch time is here.”
At some point, the Kings’ luck has to change, Murphy said.
“I think right now, we’re in a cold streak and that’s baseball,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s not luck. You’ve got to make your own luck and go out there and win. You have to refuse that losing mindset and just say ‘We’re going to win no matter what it takes’.”
The Kings host Danville on Wednesday before heading back on the road. They’ll play two games at Terre Haute on Thursday, followed by a trip to Chillicothe on Friday and back-to-back games at West Virginia on Saturday and Sunday.
They’ll return home to face Johnstown for three games at Carleton Davidson Stadium — a doubleheader on Tuesday at 5:35 p.m. and a single game on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.
“It has to click; this team is too good of a ball team for it not to,” Murphy said. “When it clicks, watch out. We’ve got a chance to really do some things.”
UPCOMING HOME GAMES
Wednesday, July 28: Danville at Kings, $1 dog night
Tuesday, Aug. 3 (doubleheader): Johnstown at Kings
Wednesday, Aug. 4: Johnstown at Kings, Fireworks Night, all tickets $10, $1 dog night
PLAYOFF INFORMATION
What: Prospect League Ohio River Valley Division Championship game
Who: Second half winner at Kings
When: Aug. 5, 6:35 p.m.
Where: Carleton Davidson Stadium, Mitchell Blvd., Springfield
Cost: All tickets are $5; limited number of $15 reserved box seats