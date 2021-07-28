Kings looking to get back on track before playoffs

At some point, the Kings’ luck has to change, Murphy said.

“I think right now, we’re in a cold streak and that’s baseball,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s not luck. You’ve got to make your own luck and go out there and win. You have to refuse that losing mindset and just say ‘We’re going to win no matter what it takes’.”

The Kings host Danville on Wednesday before heading back on the road. They’ll play two games at Terre Haute on Thursday, followed by a trip to Chillicothe on Friday and back-to-back games at West Virginia on Saturday and Sunday.

They’ll return home to face Johnstown for three games at Carleton Davidson Stadium — a doubleheader on Tuesday at 5:35 p.m. and a single game on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.

“It has to click; this team is too good of a ball team for it not to,” Murphy said. “When it clicks, watch out. We’ve got a chance to really do some things.”

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Wednesday, July 28: Danville at Kings, $1 dog night

Tuesday, Aug. 3 (doubleheader): Johnstown at Kings

Wednesday, Aug. 4: Johnstown at Kings, Fireworks Night, all tickets $10, $1 dog night

PLAYOFF INFORMATION

What: Prospect League Ohio River Valley Division Championship game

Who: Second half winner at Kings

When: Aug. 5, 6:35 p.m.

Where: Carleton Davidson Stadium, Mitchell Blvd., Springfield

Cost: All tickets are $5; limited number of $15 reserved box seats