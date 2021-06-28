Kings first-half playoff race coming down to the wire

With a one-game lead, the Kings remain in the driver’s seat to bring home the first-half playoff spot in the Ohio River Valley Division.

“It’s going to come down to the wire,” Murphy said. “The biggest thing is that we can’t get complacent. We’ve gotta go out and do our job and the rest will handle itself the way it’s supposed to.”

The Kings won a big game on Saturday night, beating Wabash River Valley Division leader Lafayette 7-4. Northwestern grad Gage Voorhees earned the victory, allowing three earned runs on six hits with five strikeouts in 6.2 innings pitched. Voorhees currently ranks fifth in the Prospect League with 32 strikeouts this season.

Kings pitcher Jake Miller (1-1, 3.73 earned run average) will get the start on Tuesday, while Northeastern grad Garrett Peters (0-1, 5.23 ERA) will take the mound on Wednesday.

“They’re two competitors on the mound,” Murphy said. “They’re going to compete and give us a chance to win. That’s the biggest thing. They’re going to throw it and we’ve got to field it behind them. We’ve really got a lot of confidence in them and the guys in our bullpen.”

The Kings will enter Tuesday’s game with three of the top hitters in the Prospect League. First baseman Lukas Galdoni ranks second in the league with a .330 average, while outfielder Chase Carney ranks fourth (.423) and Shawnee grad Ben Ross ranks fifth (.414). Carney is also tied for fifth in the league in RBIs (27).

The key to the road trip will be staying loose and having fun, Murphy said.

“We’ve got a good group of guys,” Murphy said. “They do what I ask and give me their all every day. You can’t win them all and sometimes it’s just not your day. We know what’s at stake. We know what we’ve got to do. It’s all about keeping it light and fun for the guys and not putting added pressure on them.”

UPCOMING HOME SCHEDULE

Friday, July 2: Chillicothe at Champion City, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, July 4: Chillicothe at Champion City, 4:05 p.m.

Tuesday, July 6: West Virginia at Champion City, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, July 7: Danville (Ill.) at Champion City, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, July 8: Terre Haute at Champion City, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, July 10: West Virginia at Champion City, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, July 11: Johnstown Mill at Champion City, 4:05 p.m.