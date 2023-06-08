Kershaw brings Reds back to Earth in series finale

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw (8-4, 2.95 ERA) allowed five hits in seven shutout innings and struck out nine. The Reds were shut out for the first time since a 2-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 23.

Kershaw improved to 7-2 with a 2.10 ERA in 16 starts against the Reds.

“We’ve seen him quite a bit,” Bell said, “and that was one of the best outings I’ve seen. He had different shapes on his slider, and we didn’t really have an answer for it.”

The Reds lost starter Graham Ashcraft (3-5, 6.78 ERA) in the third inning after he was hit on the calf by a ball hit by Austin Barnes.

“It caused everything on the backside of the knee to just lock up,” Ashcraft said.

Bell and Reds trainer Sean McQueeney visited the mound to check on Ashcraft. He stayed in the game but then left the game later in the third. He allowed three earned runs on three hits in 2 2/3 innings.

“I didn’t really feel it much when it came to pitching,” Ashcraft said. “The only time I’d feel it was having to try to go cover a bag, jogging and walking.”

Ashcraft was hit in the hamstring earlier in the season, he said, and felt better three days later. He expects to be on a similar timeline this time and doesn’t think he’ll miss a start.

The Reds start a nine-game road trip Friday. They play the St. Cardinals (26-37), Kansas City Royals (18-44) and Houston Astros (36-26) in three straight three-game series before returning home June 19 to play the Colorado Rockies (26-37).

The Reds drew 24,323 fans on Thursday and averaged 21,976 in the series. Good weather helped, as did the presence of De La Cruz, who was promoted to the Reds on Tuesday before the series opener. Through Wednesday, the Reds ranked 22nd in baseball in average attendance (19,131).

The Reds have won three of their last four series but have been under .500 since a 4-4 start. They hope the grit they showed in back-to-back comeback victories against the Dodgers in the first two games of the series leads to more success on the road.

“It was a great team series win,” Bell said. “It took everything. It really did. That’s how you win in this league. It’s disappointing today, but it is important to look back at the games and say, ‘We’ll take that now.’ We just have so much more ahead of this. It’s a reminder of how we just have to keep getting better. Our players really deserve that. They’re doing everything they can.”

FRIDAY’S GAME

Reds at Cardinals, 8:15 p.m., Bally Sports Ohio, 700, 1410