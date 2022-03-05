Kenton Ridge swimmers leave their mark at state meet

The defending state champion 200 free relay team of Blazer, Day, Fyffe and Thomas placed second in a time of 1:25.77. The Cougars beat last year’s time by 1.66 seconds, but Rocky River won the event in 1:25.31.

“It was hard, but I know my guys gave it everything they had,” Shaffer said. “Three of the four had lifetime best splits. To know that they were doing as much as they could, there’s nothing else I could’ve asked out of them. That competition was just more than what we had last year.”

Kenton Ridge junior Evan Blazer placed fourth in both the 50 free (21.19) and the 100 free (46.47). Junior Chase Fyffe was fifth in the 100 fly (51.34) and 13th in the 100 back (53.64). Cougars senior Seth Thomas was seventh in the 100 breast (58.50) and 12th in the 50 free (22.02). Dylan Day was 10th in the 200 IM (2:00.15) and 13th in the 100 breast (1:00.60).

The Cougars 200 medley relay team of senior Matthew Mayhan, Thomas, Fyffe and Evan Blazer placed sixth in 1:36.20.

Shaffer was also named Division II boys swimming coach of the year.

“It was very surprising,” Shaffer said. “I think it was all due to the success of the boys we’ve had and Kenton Ridge is finally getting a name for swimming. I credit all that success to the boys and the talent they’ve brought to the team.”

The Cougars will return two of their top swimmers in Blazer and Fyffe, who will look to win individual state championships next season. They’ll graduate three seniors — Day, Thomas and Mayhan — who helped put Kenton Ridge swimming on the map.

“There were a lot of tears over the weekend, a lot of sadness knowing we’re going to be missing those three awesome seniors who’re graduating,” Shaffer said. “I’m very proud of them. I think we accomplished everything that could’ve been accomplished as a team.”

On the girls side, freshman Jayleigh Brown finished 17th in the 50 free, missing out on a spot in the finals by 0.01 seconds. The Cougars 200 free relay team of juniors Ryleigh Brown and Brooke DeHart and freshmen Alyssa Shaffer and Jayleigh Brown placed 18th (1:42.52).

Shawnee senior Alaina Derringer placed 19th in the 100 breast (1:09.00).