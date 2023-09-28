High School Football: Kenton Ridge ready for CBC Kenton Trail challenge

SPRINGFIELD — The Kenton Ridge Cougars improved to 4-2 for the first time since 2019 last week with their 31-8 win over Clark County rival Tecumseh.

The gauntlet, however, begins this week.

With four weeks remaining, the Cougars will face a group of Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail opponents — Urbana, Jonathan Alder, London and Bellefontaine — with a combined record of 20-4.

The Cougars are seeking their first CBC Kenton Trail title since 2015.

“There’s not a bad team on that side of the conference,” said Kenton Ridge coach Jon Daniels. “It’s solid football every single week. You’ve got to play the numbers game. We’ve got some guys banged up. You’ve got to continue coming in each week knowing you’ve got to play your best football. There’s no off weeks.”

Kenton Ridge travels to Urbana (5-1, 0-1 CBC Kenton Trail) on Friday night. The Hillclimbers beat the Cougars 47-7 last year en route to a CBC Mad River Division title. In 2021, Kenton Ridge beat Urbana 55-14.

Friday’s game could also have a big impact on playoff positioning. Kenton Ridge currently sits at 12th in the Division IV, Region 16 standings, while Urbana is ranked 18th.

“Urbana is a good football team,” Daniels said. “They’ve shifted up to the big side of the CBC. They’re in the same boat as we are being a smaller school on the big side. They’re playing really good ball right now. They’ve got kids that buy-in to what they’re doing. They’re a very capable team.”

Urbana fell to Jonathan Alder 41-33 in their CBC Kenton Trail opener. The Hillclimbers are led by senior quarterback Will Donahoe, who has thrown for 1,219 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for 647 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

“He’s as capable as any quarterback we’ve seen all year and maybe even more so,” Daniels said. “He can really play. They’re solid up front on both sides of the ball. They’ve got some receivers that can go make plays, a running back that’s really good and linebackers who can come downhill. They’re a solid football team.”

Senior Heath Jones (421 yards, 5 TDs) and junior Jackson Patton (332 yards, 2 TDs) lead the Kenton Ridge offensive unit that racked up 337 yards of total offense in their victory over Tecumseh.

“Our kids are finding ways (to win) more than anything,” Daniels said. “There are times where we’ve played a team that can take away the run game and we’ve been able to throw it around a little bit. Last week we were able to establish the run game.”

Kenton Ridge sophomore Caleb Gutierrez entered the game at quarterback last week after sophomore Julian Daniels suffered an arm injury. Gutierrez went 7-for-10 for 130 yards and a touchdown to junior Nick Arnold.

“Our kids rallied around it, and we were able to find a way to keep it rolling,” Jon Daniels said. “They’re buying in again this week. Our kids are resilient. They’re tough.”

At 4-2 and 1-0 in the CBC Kenton Trail, Kenton Ridge has put itself in a position to make a run at both a league title and a playoff berth. They’re ready for the challenge that lies ahead, Daniels said.

“We preach to our guys that you’ve got to embrace it,” Daniels said. “You can either run from it or you can run to it. Right now, our guys are running to it.”

WEEK 7 SCHEDULE

Friday’s games

Springfield at Springboro

Greeneview at Southeastern

Graham at Shawnee

Bellefontaine at Tecumseh

Kenton Ridge at Urbana

Cedarville at Catholic Central

Greenon at Madison Plains

Triad at Northeastern

North Union at Northwestern

Fairbanks at Mechanicsburg

West Liberty-Salem at West Jefferson