Kenton Ridge gearing up for state swim meet

“That’s been a goal of his all along,” Shaffer said. “In the past year, it’s been something that he’s really been focused on. … He just wants to do what he’s used to doing, which is going up there, swimming his best and we’ll see what happens.”

Kenton Ridge senior Chase Fyffe, a Youngstown State commit, finished third in the 100 back (53.06) and fourth in the 100 fly. He’s seeded fourth in the 100 fly and 13th in the 100 back.

Both Fyffe and Blazer were members of the Cougars 200 free relay team that won the school’s first state swimming championship in school history in 2021.

Catholic Central senior Will Baron also qualified in the 50 free. He’s seeded 24th (22.35).

In the girls meet, Kenton Ridge senior Ryleigh Brown qualified in the 100 free in a time of 55.01. She’s seeded 28th.

Cougars sophomore Jayleigh Brown qualified in the 50 free. She’s seeded 25th with a time of 24.74.

The 200 free relay team of Ryleigh Brown, Jayleigh Brown, sophomore Alyssa Shaffer and senior Brooke DeHart qualified with a time 1:41.54. The same group finished 18th at the state meet a year ago.

“Our goal this year is to make it back on Friday for the finals,” Shaffer said. “It’s a lot of close times right now. As long as we do what we’re supposed to do and what we’re used to doing, we should make finals on Friday.”

Last season, the Cougars boys squad finished fourth overall, the highest finish of any team in Clark County history.

Kenton Ridge will graduate 14 of the 19 athletes in the program this spring, meaning they’ll be looking to reload next season.

“We’ve had such an awesome ride the past four years,” Shaffer said. “It’s going to take a lot of rebuilding and a lot of new kids to fill that void. The last few years together have been incredible.”

SWIMMING

D-II State Qualifiers

BOYS

50 Free: Evan Blazer, Kenton Ridge; Will Baron, Catholic Central.

100 Free: Evan Blazer, Kenton Ridge.

100 Fly: Chase Fyffe, Kenton Ridge.

100 Back: Chase Fyffe, Kenton Ridge.

GIRLS

50 Free: Jayleigh Brown, Kenton Ridge.

100 Free: Ryleigh Brown, Kenton Ridge.

200 Free Relay: Jayleigh Brown, Ryleigh Brown, Alyssa Shaffer, Brooke DeHart, Kenton Ridge.