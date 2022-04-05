springfield-news-sun logo
Joe Burrow will throw out first pitch on Opening Day in Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks onto the field to cheers from fans during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally presented by Gatorade Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Sports
By
47 minutes ago
After four games in Atlanta, Reds return home next week.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will throw out the ceremonial first pitch April 12 when the Cincinnati Reds play their first home game of the season. Burrow’s catcher will be his head coach, Zac Taylor.

The Reds, who open the season Thursday on the road against the Atlanta Braves, play the Cleveland Indians at 4:10 p.m. on the 146th Opening Day in Cincinnati. Gates at Great American Ball Park open at 2:10 p.m. with pregame ceremonies starting at 3:30 p.m.

Explore» REDS NEWS: Outfielder Akiyama released

Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase will also make an appearance on the field. The NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year will present the National League Rookie of the Year award to Reds second baseman Jonathan India along with Reds General Manager Nick Krall and manager David Bell.

Here are other things to know about Opening Day in Cincinnati:

• Marlana VanHoose, of Denver, Ky., will sing the National Anthem.

• Members of the Cincinnati Fire Department will unfurl a giant American flag during the anthem.

• Four UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters from the U.S. Army Reserves 8-229th Assault Helicopter Battalion out of Fort Knox, Ky., will perform a pregame flyover.

