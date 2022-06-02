Jamestown native has helped Boston Celtics get back to NBA Finals

A Greeneview High School grad and grandson of an Ohio State legend is part of the Boston Celtics’ return to the NBA’'s biggest stage.
Evan Bradds is in his first season as player enhancement coach for the Celtics, an organization he joined in 2018.
After leading the Rams to a 74-16 record under head coach Bill Green, Bradds was the two-time Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year at Belmont in 2016 and ‘17.
He scored 1,921 points and grabbed 920 rebounds for the Bruins and finished his career fourth in NCAA history with a .667 shooting percentage.
A knee injury in the pre-draft process hurt his pro prospects, but Bradds soon turned to coaching with the Celtics’ G League team before joining the top-level club in the spring of ‘18.
His father, David Bradds, was also a star at Greeneview and played at the University of Dayton, while his grandfather, Gary, was the 1964 National Player of the Year at Ohio State before playing in both the NBA and ABA.
Ohio State retired the eldest Bradds’ No. 35, and he still holds the the school record for points in a game with 49 against Illinois in February 1964.
The 2022 NBA Finals begin Thursday night with the Celtics playing at the Golden State Warriors.
The Celtics are looking for their 18th NBA championship and appearing in the Finals for the first time since 2010.
