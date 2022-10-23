‘It’s time to go to work’: Springfield eyes another long playoff run

The Springfield Wildcats have knocked on the door of a state championship three years in a row, reaching the state semifinals in 2019 and 2020 and the championship game for the first time in 2021.
After winning the Greater Western Ohio Conference championship and climbing to No. 4 in Division I in the state poll in 2022, Springfield is ready for another long playoff run.
“It’s time to go to work,” coach Maurice Douglass said Friday after a 55-21 victory at Northmont.
Quarterback Bryce Schondelmyer, who led the GWOC with 31 touchdown passes, liked the experience Springfield had in Week 10. The Wildcats led 27-21 at halftime and then scored 28 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.
“We were battle tested,” Schondelmyer said. “We struggled in the first half, and that stuff’s going to happen in the playoffs. It really helped us, and we’re going to get focused next week.”
The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the playoff brackets Sunday. The top eight seeds in each of the 28 regions wil host first-round playoff games Friday. The better seed in the second-round games will be the host team Nov. 4.
The third round (regional semifinals) begins neutral sites with Divisions I, II, III and V on Friday nights (starting Nov. 11) and Divisions IV, VI and VII on Saturday nights (starting Nov. 12).
The state finals are scheduled for Dec. 1-3 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
Springfield is the No. 2 seed in Division I, Region 2 and will open the playoffs at home vs. No. 15 Olentangy Orange (4-6).
Northeastern, which notched its first 10-0 season in 30 years, is the No. 3 seed in Division V, Region 20. The Jets will host No. 14 Waynesville (3-7) Also in Region 20, No. 7 Greeneview (9-1) will host No. 10 Preble Shawnee (7-2), while No. 15 Greenon (4-6) will travel to No. 2 Milton-Union (9-0).
Tecumseh (6-4) is the No. 8 seed in D-III, Region 12 and will host No. 9 New Richmond (7-3).
In D-IV, Region 16, No. 5 Urbana (8-2) will host Graham (5-5) and No. 8 Shawnee (6-4) will host No. 9 Cincinnati Roger Bacon (6-4).
West Liberty-Salem (5-5) is the eighth seed in Division VI, Region 24 and will host Triad (4-6).
In Division VII, Region 28, No. 3 Mechanicsburg (8-2) will host No. 14 Lockland (2-7), No. 7 Southeastern (6-4) will host No. 10 Cincinnati College Prep (5-5) and No. 8 Catholic Central (6-4) will host No. 9 St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (6-4).
About the Author