‘It’s time to go to work’: Springfield eyes another long playoff run

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the playoff brackets Sunday. The top eight seeds in each of the 28 regions wil host first-round playoff games Friday. The better seed in the second-round games will be the host team Nov. 4.

The third round (regional semifinals) begins neutral sites with Divisions I, II, III and V on Friday nights (starting Nov. 11) and Divisions IV, VI and VII on Saturday nights (starting Nov. 12).

The state finals are scheduled for Dec. 1-3 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Springfield is the No. 2 seed in Division I, Region 2 and will open the playoffs at home vs. No. 15 Olentangy Orange (4-6).

Northeastern, which notched its first 10-0 season in 30 years, is the No. 3 seed in Division V, Region 20. The Jets will host No. 14 Waynesville (3-7) Also in Region 20, No. 7 Greeneview (9-1) will host No. 10 Preble Shawnee (7-2), while No. 15 Greenon (4-6) will travel to No. 2 Milton-Union (9-0).

Tecumseh (6-4) is the No. 8 seed in D-III, Region 12 and will host No. 9 New Richmond (7-3).

In D-IV, Region 16, No. 5 Urbana (8-2) will host Graham (5-5) and No. 8 Shawnee (6-4) will host No. 9 Cincinnati Roger Bacon (6-4).

West Liberty-Salem (5-5) is the eighth seed in Division VI, Region 24 and will host Triad (4-6).

In Division VII, Region 28, No. 3 Mechanicsburg (8-2) will host No. 14 Lockland (2-7), No. 7 Southeastern (6-4) will host No. 10 Cincinnati College Prep (5-5) and No. 8 Catholic Central (6-4) will host No. 9 St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (6-4).