Springfield clinches outright GWOC championship with Week 10 victory at Northmont

Northmont tied the game at 14-14 on a 70-yard touchdown pass from Cortner to DaJuan Lamb with 4:55 left in the first half.

Springfield took a 21-14 lead on a touchdown pass from Schondelmyer to Shawn Thigpen. Again Northmont tied the game, scoring on a 40-yard pass from Cortner to Dalin Wilkins.

Springfield didn’t long to regain the lead, scoring on a pass from Schondelmyer to Daylen Bradley. The Wildcats took a 27-21 lead into halftime after the extra point was blocked.

Springfield beat Northmont twice last season in Springfield — once in Week 10 and again in the first round of the playoffs — by a combined score of 89-7. The Wildcats lost 38-35 in 2020 in their last visit to Northmont.