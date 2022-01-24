It’s Bengals-Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

Thee Cincinnati Bengals will hit the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs at 3 p.m. Sunday with a spot in Super Bowl LVI at stake. The winner advances to face the NFC champion (Los Angeles Rams or San Francisco 49ers) on Feb. 13 at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Bengals (12-7) upset top-seeded Tennessee 19-16 on Saturday, while the Chiefs (13-5) outlasted the Buffalo Bills 42-36 in overtime on Sunday.