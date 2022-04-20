Injury issues get worse for Reds as losing continues

Combined Shape Caption A Cincinnati Reds official examines catcher Tyler Stephenson, after he was injured tagging out San Diego Padres' Luke Voit at home during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull Combined Shape Caption A Cincinnati Reds official examines catcher Tyler Stephenson, after he was injured tagging out San Diego Padres' Luke Voit at home during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

That’s just the latest bad news on the injury front for the Reds.

Before the game, the Reds made these moves:

• They placed second baseman Jonathan India (right hamstring strain) on the 10-day injured list. That’s retroactive to April 16. He hasn’t played since Thursday.

• They placed third baseman Mike Moustakas (right biceps strain) on the 10-day injured list. That’s retroactive to April 18. He has missed the first two games of the series against the Padres.

Outfielder TJ Friedl and infielder/outfielder JT Riddle were recalled from Triple-A Louisville to take the spots of India and Moustakas.

The Reds now have the worst record in baseball (2-10) and 12 players on the injured list: Tejay Antone (right elbow); Jose Barrero (left wrist); Luis Castillo (right shoulder); Justin Dunn (right shoulder); Mike Minor (left shoulder); Max Schrock (left calf); Lucas Sims (back spasms); Donovan Solano (left hamstring); Daniel Duarte (right elbow); and Tyler Naquin (no injury designation).