‘I like our chances’ — Cris Carter reflects on Ohio State’s journey to national title game

“That’s my team; I’m always pulling for the Buckeyes,” Carter told WCPO 9 Sports. “They’ve really turned it on at the right time. The last three weeks – phenomenal performances. Then trying to get a national championship on Monday in Atlanta.”

Ohio State (13-2) plays Notre Dame (14-1) in the College Football Playoff national championship Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (71,000 capacity) in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. on ESPN.

Ohio State is going for its ninth national championship including its second CFP national title after winning the inaugural national championship in 2015.

“We’ve got a good team,” Carter said. “I like our chances. I’ll be there cheering just like everybody else trying to pull them through this one.”

Carter said it’s been a rewarding postseason but it’s premature to celebrate anything.

“I think the journey’s not over with yet. I think every game mounts more and more pressure,” Carter said. “But, it’s nice to see our kids fare well in those games compared to the last couple years we haven’t done well in those top-five matchups, top-10 matchups.”

Carter, who is the Executive Director of Player Engagement at Florida Atlantic University, was happy to return to Southwest Ohio for the Roger Bacon stag.

“It’s always nice especially high school sports,” Carter said. “For a number of decades so many great athletes have come out of this quadrant of Ohio. So the ability to be able to come back, speak here – very familiar with Roger Bacon – their athletic program for a number of years. They’ve done a great job.”

Carter was a star basketball and football player at Middletown High School.He remembers the quality of high school sports in Southwest Ohio.

“Just competitive,” Carter said. “A lot of good players going to a lot of big schools. It’s always been competitive. Not only football, basketball in this area has always been very, very rich as far as coaches and talent.”

Carter went to play football at Ohio State. He caught 168 passes for 2,725 yards and 27 touchdowns in three seasons as a starter. More than 40 years after his Ohio State debut, Carter has a vivid favorite memory as a Buckeye.

“Probably the first game playing against Oregon State as a freshman,” Carter said. “Just so exciting. Could never duplicate that energy ever again. First time playing in the Horseshoe.”

Carter returned to the Cincinnati area Thursday night to share football memories once again – at a high school filled with tradition.

“It’s super special to have him here tonight,” Roger Bacon athletic director Steve Rossi said. “He is such a super well-known individual from his playing days and radio and TV.”

