‘I feel amazing’ -- Bengals’ Tee Higgins already in midseason form?

While Ja’Marr Chase has been out of practices, a lot of the big plays in practice have gone Higgins’ way, and he and quarterback Joe Burrow seem to be clicking as usual.

But Higgins looks like he’s well ahead of schedule compared to past summers. Perhaps that is because Burrow hasn’t made it this far into training camp without issue since he was coming back from knee surgery in 2021, but Higgins has been almost unstoppable.

That could bode well for the Bengals offense this season.

“I feel amazing,” Higgins said. “Weight is where I need it to be, you know, body just feels amazing, not sore anywhere. I’ve been taking care of my body, rehab, recovery and things like that. So, I just feel amazing.”

Higgins, who notably cut down on fast food from his diet, had a productive preseason performance last weekend when he caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Burrow on the opening drive and the lone possession the offensive starters played. He also had the ball in his hands when Burrow threw a deep pass to the endzone in between double coverage for what would have been a 47-yard touchdown had it not been knocked away last second.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said the starters won’t play in the second preseason game Saturday against the Chicago Bears, but Higgins was looking forward to a chance to compete against an opponent again in a joint practice with the Bears scheduled for Thursday. He viewed the chance to compete against Chicago’s first-team defense as being possibly even better work than what he would get in the game potentially against backups.

Tampa Bay started just two of its regular defenders in the preseason opener in Cincinnati last weekend, but Higgins said it was still beneficial to get those reps.

“The main thing was to get out there against different guys, get a feeling for the game again, you know, in-game routes verses different guys,” Higgins said. “That was the main thing, but the touchdown, I mean, that was just the cherry on top.”

Higgins said he and Burrow still have a lot of work to do the rest of camp, but by Week 1, the duo will “be great.” The offense has looked pretty good in camp so far, though there have been days like Monday when the defense was the clear winner.

The Bengals are utilizing a number of wide receivers in different roles and rotations, and a lot of young players are taking advantage of opportunities to flash in those situations. They all look forward to Chase’s return, though, whenever that might be as he sits out amid contract negotiations. Chase did make the trip to Chicago with the team Wednesday after he didn’t attend practice Tuesday for the first time since training camp began.

“Obviously I talk to him all the time, like “Man, I can’t wait for you to get back out there with us; offense looking good and when you get back there, it’s gonna look even better,’” Higgins said when asked how much better the offense will look with Chase. “So he knows that, but I let him handle his business. I don’t ask him any questions or anything like that, you know, I just let him do his thing.”

Higgins said the receivers plan to do some bonding during their down time in Chicago, but he said the veterans would need to use some of that time also coaching up the rookies ahead of their first joint practice and road game, where “they might be racing a little bit” in a new setting. With Tyler Boyd gone, Higgins is now the vet in the room, a role he is embracing.

The Bengals also were planning to potentially do their annual rookie talent show. Higgins said those have been “bad” the last few years. He recalled singing “Charlie, Last Name, Wilson” a cappella during his rookie show in 2020 and getting a few boos, while others were singing along.

Higgins looked over at rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton and said “he better come up with something good.” He didn’t have any advice for Burton regarding that but said he has been impressed with Burton on the field so far in camp and with his performance with two big catches in the preseason opener.

“(Jer)maine made big catches,” Higgins said. “I’m proud of him, so I mean, he’s just gotta keep building on from it, you know what I’m saying? Can’t let that one just be that one. It’s preseason, it count but it don’t count, you know what I’m saying? So I told him, man, just keep it going and be ready for the season and make those plays during the season.”

SATURDAY’S GAME

Bengals at Bears, 1 p.m., Fox 19, ABC 22, 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7