How Ohio State says it has moved on from devastating upset to get ready for Tennessee

And it turns out those talks at times involved the coaching staff, and they were not the one-way variety.

“Coaches challenge us in ways like how can I get better, and we give them feedback,” Egbuka said. “So it’s not really any different than the way they criticize us, so I think it’s important for coaches to be able to handle what players have to say because in turn it makes them better coaches just like they’re able to coach us. So that’s really just that relationship that we have is very special, and I think it’s unique to our program.”

Few have been safe from criticism since the Wolverines, who were heavy underdogs, handed Ohio State its fourth straight loss in the rivalry, but the defense couldn’t be blamed for, well, passing the blame to the players on the other side of the ball.

The Buckeyes allowed 13 points, and 10 of them came on drives that covered a total of five yards.

They stopped two Michigan drives inside the OSU 5-yard line only for the offense to give one of those possessions right back on Will Howard interception and squander one of their own possessions by scoring no points after a Caleb Downs interception inside the Michigan 20.

“You have to find a way to grow from that and make decisions and play the best game possible based off of your strengths and weaknesses and what we have right now,” said Downs, a sophomore safety who has been credited with being one of the most vocal Buckeyes. “We had to have that as a team to be able to talk to each other and communicate how everybody was feeling and what everybody thought the issues were.

“At the end of the day, we’re a team, and everybody here stands with each other, and we’ve got to go play.”

Ryan Day has preached “tough love” since taking over as head coach for Urban Meyer in 2019, looking to strike a balance between the old-school, “my way or the highway” coach archetype and the new generation of kinder, gentler program leaders.

The 45-year-old has also borne more scorn than anyone after constructing Ohio State’s first four-game losing streak against the Wolverines in 30 years, but Day indicated he was open to whatever feedback the players had for him.

“Everyone’s got to take accountability, and if we’re going to move forward, there has to be accountability between the players and the coaches,” Day said Wednesday in his final interview before the Buckeyes play host to the Volunteers. “And that’s about trust. And there’s been open dialogue there. We’ve had some really good meetings in those areas.”

The timing of the loss to Michigan, which is arguably the biggest upset in the 120-game series, meant two things for Ohio State.

One, the Buckeyes did not have another game to prepare for the following week, so there was time to digest it (for better or for worse).

On the other hand, the Buckeyes had to make sure disappointment did not linger into their preparation for the Volunteers.

“It allows you to move on quicker I think,” Day said. “You know, you get to get it out there. Everyone talks through it. ‘Here are the adjustments we’re going to make.’ Everybody agrees with it, and then we’re all rolling in the right direction. And that’s where we’re at right now.

“Their feedback is very critical in this, and I thought it’s been very, very productive.”

Howard, who arrived at Ohio State as a transfer from Kansas State with hopes of halting the losing streak in the series but played his worst game as a Buckeye against the Wolverines, also confirmed the team hashed things out and expressed a belief they are ready to move on.

“It brings you together,” Howard said. “We talked about it and how we’re going to be able to finish this thing the right way.

“Keeping in our minds that everything is still in front of us has been the biggest thing that we’re clinging to, just saying, ‘We can still go out here and win a national championship and right the wrongs that happened in that game.’

Obviously, we don’t get a chance to play them again, but we can still go win the whole thing, and that’s what we’re trying to cling to right now.”

SATURDAY’S GAME

Tennessee at Ohio State, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN, 1410