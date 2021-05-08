X

History of Cincinnati Reds no-hitters

The Reds pile on Homer Bailey after the final out of his no-hitter against the Giants on Tuesday, July 2, 2013, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff
Credit: David Jablonski

Wade Miley pitched the 17th no-hitter in Cincinnati Reds history in Friday night’s 3-0 win over the Cleveland Indians.

Below is a list of the previous 16 no-hitters in team history:

Charles Jones, 10/15/1892 vs Pittsburgh (ML debut) Won, 7-1

Ted Breitenstein, 4/22/1898 vs Pittsburgh Won, 11-0

Noodles Hahn, 7/12/1900 vs Philadelphia Won, 4-0

Fred Toney, 5/2/1917 at Chicago (10 innings) Won, 1-0

Hod Eller, 5/11/1919 vs St. Louis Won, 6-0

*Johnny Vander Meer, 6/11/1938 vs Boston Won, 3-0

*Johnny Vander Meer, 6/15/1938 at Brooklyn Won, 6-0

Clyde Shoun, 5/15/1944 vs Boston Won, 1-0

Ewell Blackwell, 6/18/1947 vs Boston Won, 6-0

Jim Maloney, 8/19/1965 at Chicago, Game 1 (10 innings) Won, 1-0

George Culver, 7/29/1968 at Philadelphia, Game 2 Won, 6-1

Jim Maloney, 4/30/1969 vs Houston Won, 10-0

Tom Seaver, 6/16/1978 vs St. Louis Won, 4-0

Tom Browning, 9/16/1988 vs Los Angeles (perfect game) Won, 1-0

Homer Bailey, 9/28/2012 at Pittsburgh Won, 1-0

Homer Bailey, 7/2/2013 vs San Francisco Won, 3-0

* Johnny Vander Meer is the only pitcher in Major League history to throw no-hitters in consecutive appearances

