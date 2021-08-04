Tri-Village’s Murphy unable to repeat as medalist in 800 at Olympics

Tri-Village High School graduate Clayton Murphy fell behind early in the 800-meter final Wednesday at the Tokyo Olympics and couldn’t catch up, finishing ninth in 1 minutes, 46.53 seconds.
Murphy, the only American to medal in the event in the previous six Olympics, posted the worst time in his three races. He was stuck in the pack early in the race and was in last place after the first lap. A late kick didn’t help him make up ground, and he finished last among the nine finalists.
Emmanuel Korir, of Kenya, won the race in 1:45.06. Ferguson Rotich, of Kenya, finished second in 1:45.23. Patryk Dobek, of Poland, took the bronze in 1:45.39.
Murphy, a bronze medalist at the Rio Games in 2016, recorded the second-best time in his heat (1 minute, 44.18 seconds) in the semifinals Sunday.
In the quarterfinals Friday, Murphy won his heat in 1:45.53 seconds.