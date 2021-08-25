State soccer championships moving to Crew’s new stadium

“We are very thankful for the partnership with the Crew SC and their commitment to high school soccer in Ohio,” said Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director, in a press release. “We are so excited for the schools and communities to conclude their season and play for a state championship at this amazing new venue. We watched as it was being built and hoped that we would have a chance to play our state championship games there.”

The state soccer finals had been held at at MAPFRE Stadium, which is now being called Historic Crew Stadium, since it opened in 1999.