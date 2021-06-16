State football championships staying in Canton through 2023

Last year, the Division I state championship game took place at Fortress Obetz on the south side of Columbus, and the other six finals were played in Massillon because of Franklin County’s stay-at-home order.

The championship games were played in Massillon and Canton from 1990-2013, moved to Ohio Stadium in Columbus for three years and then returned to Canton’s Tom Benson Stadium from 2017-2019. They were scheduled to be played there again in 2020, but the games were moved to a smaller venue because of the pandemic.