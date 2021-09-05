springfield-news-sun logo
Springfield improves to 2-0 with rout of Lima Senior

Springfield players, including Duncan Bradley (24), celebrate a victory against Saint Ignatius on Friday Aug. 20, 2021, at Springfield High School. David Jablonski/Staff
Springfield players, including Duncan Bradley (24), celebrate a victory against Saint Ignatius on Friday Aug. 20, 2021, at Springfield High School. David Jablonski/Staff

Sports
By David Jablonski
1 hour ago
Wildcats score last five touchdowns of game

Te’Sean Smoot ran for two touchdowns in the first half, and Ramon Browder added three touchdown runs in the second half as Springfield High School rolled to a 46-6 victory Saturday night at Lima Senior.

Springfield (2-0) played for the first time since a season-opening 24-20 victory at home against Saint Ignatius on Aug. 20. Its second game was cancelled because of COVID-19 issues at Fairfield. It scheduled Lima Senior (1-1) when a game at Trotwood-Madison was cancelled.

Smoot completed 6 of 16 passes for 74 yards and threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Shawn Thigpen in the third quarter. He also rushed 18 times for 120 yards, scoring on runs of 44 yards and 5 yards.

Browder gained 144 yards on 14 carries. He had touchdown runs of 26, 17 and 7 yards.

Springfield led 13-0 at halftime. Lima Senior cut the deficit to 13-6 early in the third. Then Jayvin Norman scored on a 72-yard kickoff return to extend Springfield’s lead to 20-6. That was the first of five straight touchdowns by the Wildcats in the second half.

Explore» WEEK 3: Kenton Ridge, Catholic Central among winners

Thigpen led the receivers with three catches for 54 yards.

Tyron Barnes, Tywan January and Duncan Bradley all recovered fumbles. Barnes, January and Jaivian Norman forced fumbles. Tawfig Jabbar intercepted a pass. Norman led the defense with 13 tackles and 2½ sacks.

Springfield plays at Wayne (2-1) in Week 4. Wayne lost 28-12 to Canton McKinley on Friday.

