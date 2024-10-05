Lewis throws 5 TD pass as Wayne routs Springfield

After a disappointing start to the season that saw Lewis miss an extended period of time due to injury, the Warriors knew they were better than their 1-4 record indicated.

Wayne showed just how strong they can be with their starting quarterback in the lineup against one of their biggest rivals on Friday night.

Lewis went 19-for-28 for a career-high 389 yards and five touchdowns passes as Wayne beat Springfield 36-6 in a Greater Western Ohio Conference game.

“I love that the team just overcame adversity,” Lewis said. “We got off to a rough start. I missed the first five games. Everybody in our locker room knew the team that we had, and tonight was about showing it.”

The Warriors have won back-to-back games after starting the season 1-4.

“First of all, I just want to give honor to God,” said Wayne coach Roosevelt Mukes, Jr. “Our guys have been through so much and they continue to just fight and believe. They stuck to the game plan and attacked the day, really. It’s a blessing.”

Springfield senior Brent Upshaw threw a 36-yard TD pass to senior Quenta “Bop” Wafer, Jr. in the fourth quarter for the Wildcats, who fell to 4-3 and 3-1 in the GWOC.

“Sometimes you have to be humbled,” said Springfield coach Maurice Douglass. “If you don’t want to humble yourself, God has a way of humbling you and tonight God humbled us. Sometimes you think you’re better than you are, you don’t listen to your coaches, don’t do things you’re called to do and therefore on Friday night something like this has to transpire. We’ll bounce back.”

After missing the first five games of the season, Lewis was ready to make a splash last week at Northmont, but the weather won the day.

“Last week it was pouring, and my debut wasn’t exactly what I wanted it to be, so I treated this as (my debut) and we went out and made it happen,” Lewis said.

Wayne senior receiver Teaunn Hunter had seven catches for 151 yards and three TDs and sophomore Jamier Averette-Brown caught six passes for 146 yards and two TDs.

“My guys did a great job of winning their matchups for me,” Lewis said. “I just put it in a good spot for them and they made a play.”

Lewis threw a 45-yard TD pass to Averette-Brown in the first quarter and two TD passes of 19 and 29 yards to Hunter in the second quarter to give the Warriors a 21-0 lead at the half.

“That’s our guy,” Mukes said of Lewis. “He was ready for this moment. He’s worked his tail off to get to this point and you saw it tonight.”

Wayne senior defensive back Jussiah Williams-West had two interceptions, including one that ended Springfield’s opening drive of the third quarter. Lewis threw TD passes to Hunter and Averette-Brown in the third quarter to trigger the running clock.

“(Lewis) was on time,” Douglass said. “He had a great game today. The coaching staff did a great job of calling the plays. It was everything that we saw throughout the week, but he did a great job of executing and we didn’t.”

Four teams — Springfield, Fairmont, Springboro and Centerville — are tied atop the GWOC at 3-1 with three weeks to play. Wayne is one game back at 2-2.

Springfield travels to Beavercreek (3-4, 1-2 GWOC) next week.

“To make it through the GWOC undefeated is a tough task,” Douglass said. “We’ve just got to line them up next week and just try to win next week’s game.”

Wayne hosts Miamisburg (1-6, 0-4) next week.

“We’re going to enjoy this one for 24 hours and get back to work,” Mukes said.