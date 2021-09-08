H.S. Results 9/7

springfield-news-sun logo
PREP RESULTS

Boys Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 0, Lebanon 0

Badin 4, Ross 1

Beavercreek 2, Springfield 0

Bethel 2, Greeneview 0: Houck (B) goal, Keesee (B) goal assist.

Butler 10, Greenville 1

Carlisle 8, Norwood 3

Centerville 8, Miamisburg 0

Cin. Christian 8, Norwood 3

Fairfield 3, Loveland 0

Fenwick 3, Waynesville 2

McNicholas 3, Newport Central Catholic 0

Milton-Union 8, Preble Shawnee 0

Newton 4, Dixie 0

Northmont 7, Wayne 1

Northwest 3, Withrow 0

Springboro 2, Fairmont 0

Stebbins 3, Sidney 3

Tippecanoe 5, Piqua 0

Twin Valley South 1, Tri-County North 0

West Jefferson 5, Harvest Prep 3

Girls Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 2, Waynesville 1

Edgewood 2, Talawanda 1

Newton 7, Dixie 2

Preble Shawnee 6, National Trail 1

Springfield Shawnee 9, Troy Christian 2

Twin Valley South 2, Tri-County North 0

Valley View 4, Milton-Union 2

Monday’s Results

Summit Country Day 7, Marietta 1

Boys Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Botkins 156, Fairlawn 184: Meyer (B) 36, Dietz (B) 38, Mullen (F) 38, Wendel (B) 41, Meyer (B) 41.

Tri-Village 185, Franklin Monroe 206: Osborne (TV) 42, Homan (TV) 45, Ketring (TV) 48, Hale (TV) 50.

Girls Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Fairbanks 188, Mechanicsburg 215: Rausch (M) 47, Moore (M) 54, Wetzel (M) 57, Burchett (M) 57.

Greenville 192, Xenia 237: Jenkinson (G) 43, Reis (G) 43, Mardis (X) 43, Fry (G) 50.

Girls Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Arcanum 3, Bradford 0

Badin 3, McNicholas 0

Belmont 3, Thurgood Marshall 0

Fort Loramie 3, Botkins 0: Sholtis (FL) 15 kills 3 aces, Heitkamp (FL) 10 digs 3 aces.

Stebbins 3, Piqua 1

Tippecanoe 3, Fairborn 0: Aselage (T) 13 kills 2 blocks, Wildermuth (T) 35 assists 10 digs, Voisard (T) 4 aces.

Trotwood 3, Western Hills 0

Wayne 3, Stivers 0

Girls Tennis

Tuesday’s Results

Centerville Gold 5, Northmont 0: Owen def. Braswell, L 6-0, 6-0; Hinshaw def. Kelsey 6-0, 6-1; Aliaga def. Sullivan 6-0, 6-0; Caldwell/MacPherson def. Mitchell/Ibe 6-1, 6-0; Avers/E.Alappatt def. Baxton/Haley 6-0, 6-0.

Troy 5, Carroll 0: Niemi (T) d Buhrman. 6-2, 7-6(0); Patel (T) d. Holkema 6-1, 6-1; Romick (T) d. Walls 6-3, 6-2; Logan/Rajab (T) d. Dao/Sanders 2-6, 6-0, 6-2; Johnston/Rogers (T) d. Camacho//Beard 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

Waynesville 4, Carlisle 1: Rieger (W) d. Sizemore, 6-0 6-0; Smith (W) d. Moore, 6-1 6-0; Sauser (W) d. Carpenter, 6-0 6-0; Tutela/Tutela (W) d. Jackson/Donahue, 6-0 6-1; Anderson/Estep (C) won by default.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

