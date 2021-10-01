springfield-news-sun logo
X

H.S. Results 9/29-9/30

ajc.com

High School Sports
14 minutes ago

PREP RESULTS

Football

Thursday’s Results

Bellbrook 63, Middletown Madison 13

Bethel-Tate 43, Clermont Northeastern 14

Dunbar 42, Meadowdale 22

Boys Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Batavia 0, McNicholas 0

Bellbrook 5, Waynesville 0: Terry (B) 3 goals, Ferris (B) 2 goals, Valley (B) 2 assists.

Butler 4, Tecumseh 1: Hill (T) goal.

Carroll 3, Sidney 0

Dayton Christian 7, Catholic Central 0

Dixie 2, Newton 2

Fairmont 6, Miami Valley 0

Lakota East 3, Princeton 0

Lakota West 2, Colerain 0

Miami East 5, Lehman Catholic 0

Northmont 4, Chaminade Julienne 2

Oak Hills 2, Middletown 0

Oakwood 10, Franklin 0

Ross 3, Northwest 1

Sycamore 2, Fairfield 0

Talawanda 2, Edgewood 1

Tippecanoe 3, Alter 2: Haas (T) 3 goals, Stonerock (T) assist, Jackson (T) assist, Tornes (A) 2 goals, Augustine (A) 2 assists.

Troy 3, Xenia 0

Wayne 3, Piqua 2

Wednesday’s Results

Bellefontaine 4, Graham 1

Ben Logan 1, London 0

Kenton Ridge 2, Urbana 1

Madison Plains 4, KIPP Columbus 2

West Jefferson 4, Patriot Prep 2

Girls Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Brookville 4, Valley View 2

Dayton Christian 12, North College Hill 0

Lakota West 3, Colerain 1

Newton 5, Dixie 0

Oak Hills 10, Middletown 0

Ponitz 2, Trotwood 1

Preble Shawnee 10, National Trail 0

Sycamore 1, Fairfield 0

Troy Christian 2, Milton-Union 0

Twin Valley South 1, Tri-County North 0

Xenia 8, Carlisle 0

Wednesday’s Results

Beavercreek 3, Miamisburg 0

Ben Logan 2, London 0

Fairbanks 5, Tree of Life 0

Graham 3, Bellefontaine 0

Greenon 3, West Liberty-Salem 1

Northwestern 2, Jonathan Alder 0

Piqua 5, Stebbins 0

Springboro 2, Northmont 1

Springfield Shawnee 7, Indian Lake 2

Tippecanoe 0, Fairborn 0: Heider (F) shutout 10 saves.

Wayne 4, Springfield 1

Boys Golf

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division II

At Pipestone

Qualifying Teams: Alter 296 (Simms 71, Gochenouer 72, Grawe 86, Tabar 75, Kreusch 78); Fenwick 308 (Schadek 72, Metzger 69, Schehr 78, McKinney 89, Weber 97); Oakwood 319 (Plunkett 75, Chen 78, Martin 82, Carlton 84, Mullen 86); Badin 323 (Schwartz 74, Centrulla 83, Koger 80, Zettler 87, Brugger 86).

Individual Qualifiers: Lindsey (Waynesville) 74, Steed (Clinton-Massie) 75, Hartley (Brookville) 80, Barrett (Waynesville) 82.

Girls Golf

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division II

At Stillwater Valley

Qualifying Teams: Ben Logan 364 (Wesson 77, Valentine 92, Lafferty 99, Hahn 96, Lacher 119); Fort Loramie 380 (Bolin 86, Voisard 101, Turner 96, Pleiman 97, Goubeaux 106); Versailles 397 (Cotner 98, Porter 88, Jay 113, Garrison 103, Dirksen 108); Miami East 405 (Stevens 95, Patton 101, Godwin 107, Godsey 102, Shaffer 122).

Individual Qualifiers: Merritt (Graham) 84, Ross (Indian Lake) 88, Hines (National Trail) 91, Havenar (Anna) 93.

Girls Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

East Dayton Christian 3, Ponitz 2

Fort Loramie 3, Botkins 0: Brandewie (FL) 19 assists, Sholtis (FL) 10 kills, Heitkamp (FL) 15 digs.

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 3, Lakota East 1

Carroll 3, Stivers 0

Fairborn 3, Stebbins 0

Ponitz 3, Belmont 0

Thurgood Marshall 3, Dunbar 2

Girls Tennis

Thursday’s Results

Centerville Black 3, Troy 2: Riley (C) d Romick (T) 6-2, 6-3; Muriithi (C) d Rogers (T) 6-3, 6-0; Narayanan (C) d Johnston (T) 6-0, 6-0; Niemi/Patel (T) d Cheng/Fox (C) 6-2, 6-4; Logan/Rajab (T) d Patel/Edwards (C) 4-6, 6-4 1-0 (6).

Centerville Gold 4, Alter 1: Owen (C) def. Lampman 2-6, 7-6, 6-4; Hinshaw (C) def. Shope 6-1, 6-0; Gayonski (A) def. Siler 6-3, 6-1; Caldwell/Aliaga (C) def. Baker/Schaefer 6-7, 6-0, 6-4; E.Alappatt/Avers (C) def. Collins/Hoskins 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

Northmont 3, Milton-Union 2: Brumbaugh(M) def Braswell (N) 6-1 6-2; Faub (M) Kelsey (N) 6-1 6-2; Sullivan (N) def Coate (M) 0-6 7-6 6-3; Haley/Bergjord (N) def Black/Barton (M); Ibe/Mitchell (N) def Barnes/Black (M) 6-1 6-3.

Northwestern 4, Tecumseh 1: Errett (N) d. Walrath, 6-1 6-1; Yeager (N) d. Kelly, 6-0 6-3; Walrath (T) d. Arnold, 4-6 6-3 10-4; Fraker/Winkleman (N) d. Miller/Shampton, 6-4 6-2; Estes/Haley (N) d. Morales/Kelly, 7-5 7-5.

Wayne 3, Stivers 2

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 5, Miami Valley 0: Lampman (A) def. Jain (MVS) 6-0, 6-0; Shope (A) def. Bartek (MVS) 6-0, 6-0; Gayonski (A) def. Deneault (MVS) 6-0, 6-0; Baker-Schaefer (A) def. Stephens-Peters (MVS) 6-1, 6-2; Collins-Hoskins (A)  def. Ikramuddin-Lightner (MVS) 6-2, 6-1.

Beaverreek 3, Northmont 2: Braswell (N) def Ruggles (B) 6-7 6-0 7-6; Contreras (B) def Kelsey 6-4 6-4; Lutz (B) def Sullivan 6-3 6-2; Haley/ Bergjord (N) def Ling/Cornell (B) 3-6 7-5 6-4; Reddy/Jones (B) def Mitchell/Ibe (N) 6-2 4-6 7-5.

Chaminade Julienne 5, Fairmont 0: Dean d. Watkins 6-0 6-2; Parisi d. Drake 6-0 6-2; Palmer d. Bruzzese 6-1 6-0; Ely/Juniewicz d. Souza/Hennesy 2-1 ret; Keeton/Bihn d. List/Lundgren 6-0 6-2.

Greenon 3, Greeneview 2

Tecumseh 4, London 1: Walrath (T) def Davis 6-0, 6-0; Kelly (T) def Jones 6-1, 6-2; Walrath (T) def Gross 6-2, 6-1; Ren/Myers (L) def Miller/Shampton 7-5, 6-4; Morales/Kelly (T) def Cameron/Hurley 6-1, 7-5.

Girls Field Hockey

Wednesday’s Results

Summit Country Day 1, Oakwood 0

Tuesday’s Results

Oakwood 2, Indian Hill 1

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

In Other News
1
H.S. Results 9/27-9/28
2
H.S. Results 9/24-9/25
3
H.S. Results 9/22-9/23
4
H.S. Results 9/20-9/21
5
H.S. Results 9/17-9/18
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top