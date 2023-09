H.S. Results 9/28: Tipp boys and girls golf teams win MVL Tourney

PREP RESULTS

Football

Week 7

Thursday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 48, Fenwick 20

Thurgood Marhsall 32, Belmont 6

Boys Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Eaton 3, Bethel 1: B: Kasimov goal, Tallmadge assist. E: Downs goal assist, Kopf goal assist, Dungan goal.

Harrison 9, Mt. Healthy 0

Kings 0, Lebanon 0

Lakota East 6, Princeton 1

Lakota West 7, Colerain 0: LW: Anvarov 2 goals, Gallo goal assist, Beneteau shutout.

Middletown Madison 3, Valley View 2: MM: Carter 2 goals, Wood goal assist.

Northwest 1, Finneytown 0

Oak Hills 4, Middletown 1

Preble Shawnee 4, Tri-County North 3: PS: Fields 2 goals, Gevedon goal, Caudill goal.

Ross 2, Waynesville 1

Sycamore 3, Fairfield 2: F: Russell goal assist, Slater goal.

Tippecanoe 3, Alter 0: T: Haas 2 goals Ransom goal, Jergens shutout 4 saves.

Troy 2, Northmont 1: N: Sanford goal, Powell assist. T: Dillow 2 goals, Malott assist.

Wayne 9, Piqua 0: W: Comstock 2 goals 2 assists, Sa 2 goals 1 assist, Limberg 4 assists.

West Jefferson 3, Northeastern 2

Xenia 10, Trotwood 1: X: Frisby 3 goals 2 assists, Rapp 2 goals 1 assist, Eyrich 1 goal 3 assists.

Wednesday’s Results

Ponitz 10, Stivers 0

Talawanda 8, Franklin County 0: T: Zhang 2 goals, Garrett 2 goals, Jones shutout 7 saves.

Tecumseh 1, Northwestern 1: T: Gallegos goal.

Girls Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Eaton 1, Bethel 0: E: Roberts goal, Roberts assist, Redick shutout.

Fairfield 3, Sycamore 2: F: Stroud goal, Bradford goal, Posey goal.

Lakota East 6, Princeton 0: LE: Bencic 2 goals 1 assist, Schneider shutout.

Lakota West 3, Colerain 0

Mason 5, Hamilton 0

Milford 1, Bellbrook 1

Oak Hills 10, Middletown 0

Oakwood 2, Brookville 1

Preble Shawnee 9, Tri-County North 1: PS: House 4 goals 1 assist, House 3 goals 1 assist, Unger 1 goal 2 assists.

Valley View 5, Middletown Madison 0

West Liberty-Salem 7, Southeastern 0: WLS: Weaver goal assist, Hollar goal assist.

Wednesday’s Results

Beavercreek 4, Miamisburg 0: B: Merrell 2 goals, McComas goal, Vultee goal.

Centerville 4, Fairmont 2: C: Rhyner 2 goals, Aydelott goal, Touhey goal.

Fairborn 5, Greenville 0

Indian Lake 3, Bellefontaine 2: B: Penhorwood goal, Shumaker goal, Turner assist. IL: Burba 2 goals, Shaner goal, Kinninger 2 assists.

Kenton Ridge 1, Graham 1: KR: Coleman goal.

London 5, North Union 0

Northwestern 4, Tecumseh 1: N: Cornette 2 goals, Deards goal, Errett goal.

Ponitz 7, Stivers 1

Sidney 2, Butler 2: B: Chapman goal, Decker goal, Budding assist.

Tippecanoe 8, Piqua 0

Urbana 6, Ben Logan 1: U: Arnett 3 goals, Mounce 2 goals, Shelpman goal.

Boys Golf

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division II

At Pipestone

Qualifying Teams: Alter (Gochenauer, Kreusch, Kreusch, Gochenauer, Tabar) 296; Clinton-Massie (Steed, Goodwin, Miller, Davidson, Morgan) 313; Chaminade Julienne (Larreategui, Kolton, Cartone, Schinaman, Westendorf) 332; Fenwick (Faris, Lenz, Lenz, McDonnald, Polomsky) 349.

Individual Qualifiers: Powell (Carlisle), Huffman (Dixie), Brugger (Badin), Ingram (Carroll).

REGULAR SEASON

Thursday’s Results

Miami Valley League Tournament

Team Results: Tippecanoe 302; Greenville 321; Butler 325; Troy 328; Piqua 333; Sidney 341; Stebbins 353; Xenia 367; Fairborn 390; West Carrollton 553.

Top Five: White (Tippecanoe) 72, Sargent (Troy) 72, Voisard (Tippecanoe) 73, Stall (Butler) 74, Karabinis (Piqua) 76, Powers (Stebbins) 76.

Girls Golf

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

At Stillwater Valley

Qualifying Teams: Graham (Merritt, Odle, Murphy, Dowty, Tyler) 407; Riverside (McDaniel, Saylor, Klingler, Armbruster, May) 421; Versailles (Porter, Garrison, Dues, Francis, Timmerman) 422; Russia (Fullenkamp, Sherman, Poeppelman, Monnin, Bergman) 423.

Individual Qualifiers: Brewer (Tri-Village); Havenar (Anna); Kleinberg (Eaton); Meyer (Fort Loramie).

REGULAR SEASON

Thursday’s Results

Miami Valley League Tournament

Team Results: Tippecanoe 350; Troy 379; Butler 390; Greenville 394; Piqua 406; Sidney 407; Xenia 516.

Top Five: Werntz (Sidney) 79, Smith (Tippecanoe) 81; Kruesch (Tippecanoe) 85; Cox (Greenville) 88; Maxwell (Troy) 88.

Wednesday’s Results

Greater Western Ohio Conference Tournament

Team Results: Springboro 319; Centerville 330; Beavercreek 358; Miamisburg 375; Northmont 425; Fairmont 459.

Top Five: Turner (Miamisburg) 74, Brown (Springboro) 75, Nickell (Centerville) 76, Dunkle (Springboro) 77, Meek (Beavercreek) 77.

Girls Tennis

Thursday’s Results

Tippecanoe B 5, Beavercreek B 0: Spangler d. Cline 6-4, 6-3; Lipps d. Teegala 6-1, 6-0; Kovaleski d. Desai 6-0, 6-0; McMaken/Perevozchikov d. Patri/Smaithe 6-0, 6-0; Beam/McCormick d. Gresh/Naltai 6-1, 6-0.

Wednesday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 4, Eaton 1: Hitchcock (E) d. Harsman 6-0 6-0; Gongora (CJ) d. Sekine 6-1 6-0; Powers (CJ) d. Jackson 6-0 6-2; Parisi/Acuna (CJ) d. Daniels/Klawon 6-1 5-7 6-1; Musto/Hubbard (CJ) d. Hoffman/Brooks 6-2 6-0.

Mariemont 3, Tippecanoe 2: Malafa (M) d. Bauer, 7-5 6-1; Glassmeyer (M) d. Tobias, 6-2 6-1; Collins (T) d. Bauer, 6-4 6-2; Patel/Wabel (T) d. Kuwatch/Hanser, 6-0 7-5; Drake/Tully (W) d. Staub/Snipes, 6-0 6-4.

Tecumseh 3, Jonathan Alder 2

Girls Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Fort Loramie 3, Jackson Center 0: FL: Hoying 13 kills 3 aces, Brandewie 11 digs, Grillot 11 digs.

Newton 3, Tri-County North 0: N: Montgomery 14 kills, Velkoff 18 assists, Kesling 18 assists.

Wednesday’s Results

Lehman Catholic 3, Bethel 1: LC: Rank 50 assists, Geise 10 digs, Geise 10 digs.

