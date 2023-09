H.S. Results 9/26: Boys sectional golf tees off

Boys Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 2, McNicholas 1: A: Malow goal assist, Hart goal, Fisher assist.

Beavercreek 2, Miamisburg 1

Bellbrook 11, Franklin 1: F: Balhetchet goal, Guisse assist.

Bethel-Tate 2, Roger Bacon 1

Butler 4, Sidney 1: S: Van Tilburgh goal, Blackford assist.

Carroll 4, Fenwick 3: C: Truckenmiller 2 goals, Seymour 1 goal 2 assists, Kruse goal.

Centerville 2, Fairmont 0

Chaminade Julienne 1, Badin 0: CJ: Chan goal, Palmer assist.

Dixie 7, Valley View 1

Fairborn 6, Greenville 0

Fairfield 4, Middletown 0: F: Moses Jr. goal assist, Cunningham goal assist.

Legacy Christian 8, Emmanuel Christian 3: EC: Schetter 2 goals 1 assist, Connor goal assist.

Lehman Catholic 6, Stivers 5

Northwest 3, Winton Woods 0

Norwood 3, Mt. Healthy 0

Oakwood 0, Monroe 0: M: Burggraf shutout 5 saves.

Preble Shawnee 3, Middletown Madison 0: PS: Fields goal assist, Deaton goal, Ronto goal.

Springboro 3, Northmont 0: S: Edmonson 2 goals, Humanchuk goal assist, Page shutout 6 saves.

Tippecanoe 10, Piqua 0: T: Mendiola 2 goals 2 assists, Ransom 2 goals 1 assist, Haas 1 goal 2 assists.

Xenia 2, Stebbins 2: X: Fierro 2 goals, Homan assist, Fierro assist. S: Cushman goal assist, Frisby goal assist.

Monday’s Results

Ben Logan 3, Kenton Ridge 0: BL: Jones 2 goals, Hughes goal assist, Roth shutout 2 saves.

Bethel 2, Milton-Union 0: B: Falkenstein goal, Kasimov goal.

Greeneview 9, Bellefontaine 1: B: Hoskins goal.

Jonathan Alder 8, Indian Lake 0

London 2, Graham 1: L: Langhurst goal, Langhurst goal.

Middletown Madison 2, Tri-County North 1: MM: Shelly 2 goals, Chupka assist, Carter assist.

Northwest 6, Talawanda 1

Northwestern 5, Urbana 0: N: Taylor 2 goals 1 assist, Robinette shutout 2 saves.

Tecumseh 6, Springfield Shawnee 0: T: Medina 2 goals, Hill shutout 3 saves, Mireless shutout 2 saves.

Troy Christian 0, Miami East 0: TC: Denson shutout 5 saves.

West Clermont 4, New Richmond 0

Girls Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Bellbrook 2, Franklin 1: F: Craiglow goal, Berry assist.

Goshen 1, Norwood 0

Kings 2, Lebanon 0

Lakota West 3, Princeton 0

Newton 3, Tri-County North 0: N: Hess goal assist, Holbrook goal assist, Szakal goal.

Preble Shawnee 2, Twin Valley South 1: PS: Unger 2 goals, House assist, Kleinschmidt assist. TVS: Thompson goal, Letner assist.

Sycamore 3, Hamilton 0

Talawanda 3, Northwest 0

Waynesville 5, Cin. Country Day 3: W: Erbach 2 goals 2 assists, Dunford 2 assists.

West Liberty-Salem 6, Catholic Central 0: WLS: Dunham 3 goals 1 assist, Weaver 2 assists, Collins shutout 2 saves.

Monday’s Results

Badin 2, Monroe 2

Bellefontaine 8, North Union 0: B: Shumaker 3 goals 1 assist, Penhorwood 3 goals, Watson goal assist.

Eaton 6, Greenville 0: E: Heggs 3 goals 1 assist, Roberts goal assist, Roberts goal assist.

Finneytown 6, SBEP 0

Kenton Ridge 4, Ben Logan 3: KR: Coleman 2 goals, Fyffe 2 goals.

Lehman Catholic 8, Stivers 0: LC: Dexter 2 goals 1 assist, O’Leary 2 goals, Giguere shutout 1 save.

London 4, Graham 4

Miamisburg 3, Valley View 0: M Griner 2 goals, Adams goal assist, Breckler shutout.

Milton-Union 2, Bethel 1: MU: Berberich goal assist, Bobbitt goal.

Northwest 3, Deer Park 0

Tecumseh 4, Springfield Shawnee 0

Northwestern 1, Urbana 1: N: Cornette goal, Pencil assist. U: Mounce goal.

Tippecanoe 1, Northmont 0: T: Wall goal, Turner assist, Vaughn shutout 6 saves.

Troy 2, Beavercreek 1

Boys Golf

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division II

At Reid Park

Qualifying Teams: Springfield Shawnee (Berry, McAfee, Kusmierczyk, Houseman, McCloskey) 337; Northwestern (Hackett, Adkins, Harris, Brock, Hockett) 342; Greenon (Turner, Peterson, Ness, Slater, Wilhelm) 345; Greeneview (Rinehart, Burkett, Gill, Witt, Allen) 352.

Individual Qualifiers: Woodruff (Graham); Foreman (Kenton Ridge); Armstrong (Urbana); Fiery (Bethel). Division III

At Shelby Oaks

Qualifying Teams: Fort Loramie (Schafer, Mannier, Cotner, Ruhenkamp, Tennery) 327; Russia (Counts, Francis, Cordonnier, Borchers, Francis) 331; Botkins (Dietz, Meyer, Heuker, Schuller, Koenig) 331; Anna (Hegemier, Pulfer, Zimpfer, Platfoot, Pettit) 338.

Individual Qualifers: Petersen (Lehman Catholic); Lukey (Houston); Voisard (Houston); Petersen (Lehman Catholic).

At Turtle Creek

Qualifying Teams: Newton (Downing, Peters, Bowser, Schauer, Koffer) 328; National Trail (Brubaker, Laird, Turner, Davies, Koehl) 336; Covington (Dieperink, Haines, Hite, Grabeman, Manson) 348; Southeastern (Mosier, Griffin, Robinson, Erskine, McFann) 352.

Individual Qualifiers: Brubaker (Arcanum); Homan (Tri-Village); Stephens (Arcanum); Hummel (Mississinawa Valley).

Girls Golf

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division II

At The Grizzly

Qualifying Teams: Fenwick (Rush, Lohman, Roethlisberger, King, Haas) 353; Seven Hills 372; CHCA 375; Madeira 384.

Individual Qualifiers: Zoz (Badin); Boone (Clinton-Massie); Soller (Mariemont); Billups (Mariemont).

Monday’s Results

Division II

At WGC

Qualifying Teams: Alter (Miller, Sommers, Conyers, Thornburg, Brady) 368; Southeastern (Weller, Bonifay, Billet, Dornon, Kaverman) 395; Northwestern (Monroe-McCoy, Ryder, Champ, Snyder, Comer) 399; Oakwood (Maxwell, Roelle, Porter, Gaubatz, McMullen) 401.

Individual Qualifiers: Mendez (Miami Valley); Shaffer (Kenton Ridge); Kearns (Bethel); Richards (Urbana).

REGULAR SEASON

Monday’s Results

Troy 203, Northmont 211: N: Schmaltz 57.

Girls Tennis

Monday’s Results

Northmont 5, Carroll 0: Braswell (N) def. Buhrman (C) 6-1 6-0; Kelsey (N) def. Walls (c) 6-3 6-2; Buxton (N) def. Iacobacci (C) 6-0 6-0; Robinson/Hibbard (N) def Romeo/Parlette( c )5-7 6-4 (10-7); Scranton/Wilson (N) def. Kates/Brust (c) 6-2 6-2.

Tippecanoe 3, Chaminade Julienne 2: Harsman (CJ) d. Bauer, wbf; Waibel (T) d. Powers, 6-1 6-0; Tobias (T) d. Mlazovsky, 6-0 6-0; Juniewicz/Parisi (CJ) d. Patel/Collins, 6-4 7-5; Snipes/Staub (T) d. Acuna/Musto, 6-1 6-3.

Girls Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Lehman Catholic 3, Miami East 2: LC: Geise 17 digs, Rank 15 kills, Rank 41 assists.

Tippecanoe 3, Stebbins 0: T: Post 10 kills, Siefring 19 digs, McCormick 19 assists.

Monday’s Results

Bellbrook 3, Valley View 1: B: Davis 21 kills 18 assists, Pavlak 17 kills, Lobberecht 13 digs.

Carroll 3, Dayton Christian 0

Tippecanoe 3, Beavercreek 0: T: Aselage 8 kills, Siefring 27 digs, Krimm 16 assists.

