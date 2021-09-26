H.S. Results 9/24-9/25

Landmark Christian 42, Middletown Christian 0

Purcell Marian 61, CHCA 28

Friday’s Results

Anderson 49, West Clermont 7

Ansonia 37, Twin Valley South 7

Arcanum 48, National Trail 14

Badin 62, Carroll 0

Bellbrook 42, Waynesville 17

Bellefontaine 23, Tecumseh 18

Bethel 21, Lehman Catholic 17

Blanchester 37, Clermont Northeastern 13

Brookville 41, Valley View 26

Butler 17, Hopewell-Loudon 14

Catholic Central 28, Madison-Plains 25

Centerville 45, Springboro 26

Chaminade Julienne 32, Fenwick 0

Clark Montessori 32, New Miami 25, OT

Clinton-Massie 69, Goshen 14

Coldwater 42, Anna 7

Colerain 28, Middletown 13

Dixie 35, Bradford 14

Dunbar 12, Ponitz 9

Eaton 51, Middletown Madison 0

Edon 24, Fort Loramie 21

Edgewood 52, Mount Healthy 13

Elida 17, Defiance 7

Fairbanks 42, West Liberty-Salem 7

Fairfield 28, Hamilton 14

Franklin 41, Oakwood 21

Greeneview 28, Southeastern 0

Greenon 42, Cedarville 7

Greenville 21, West Carrollton 14

Hardin Northern 52, Elgin 42

Harrison 38, Talawanda 7

Indian Lake 42, Ben Logan 14

Kings 35, Lebanon 0

Lakota East 34, Sycamore 27

Lakota West 28, Mason 7

Lima Bath 35, Celina 13

Little Miami 24, Loveland 21

Lockland 45, MVCA 6

London 34, Jonathan Alder 7

Mariemont 51, Finneytown 14

Marion Local 35, Delphos SJ’s 0

McNicholas 20, Alter 7

Mechanicsburg 49, Triad 14

Miamisburg 22, Northmont 16

Milton-Union 41, Miami East 0

Moeller 28, La Salle 14

Monroe 24, Carlisle 21

North Union 42, Northwestern 0

Northridge 49, Covington 6

Parkway 53, Minster 29

Piqua 77, Fairborn 0

Preble Shawnee 48, Mississinawa Valley 7

Princeton 55, Oak Hills 13

Reading 34, Madeira 0

Ridgedale 42, Crestline 15

Riverside 31, Troy Christian 0

Roger Bacon 42, Norwood 6

Ross 26, Northwest 14

Springfield 17, Fairmont 0

Springfield Shawnee 35, Kenton Ridge 7

St. Henry 41, Fort Recovery 7

St. Marys 25, Lima Shawnee 3

St. Xavier 52, Elder 14

Tri-Village 56, Tri-County North 0

Trotwood 28, Belmont 3

Turpin 34, Walnut Hills 13

Upper Scioto Valley 34, Perry 14

Urbana 23, Graham 18

Van Wert 32, Ottawa-Glandorf 27

Versailles 24, New Bremen 19

Wapakoneta 34, Kenton 0

Wayne 41, Beavercreek 8

Waynesfield 28, Ridgemont 8

Waynesfield-Goshen 28, Ridgemont 8

West Jefferson 35, Northeastern 0

Western Brown 41, New Richmond 0

Wilmington 49, Batavia 3

Winton Woods 40, Milford 13

Thursday’s Results

Meadowdale 46, Thurgood Marshall 0

Tippecanoe 30, Xenia 0

Troy 23, Sidney 6

BOX SCORES

BADIN 62, CARROLL 0

B 28 20 7 7 – 62

C 0 0 0 0 – 0

First Quarter

B: Walsh 25 run (Niesen kick).

B: Rawlings 5 pass from Vidourek (Niesen kick).

B: Moore 9 run (Niesen kick).

B: Moore 50 pass from Vidourek (Niesen kick).

Second Quarter

B: Russo 58 pass from Vidourek (Niesen kick).

B: Rawlings 4 run (kick fail).

B: Yordy 8 run (Warner kick).

Third Quarter

B: Yordy 47 run (kick good).

Fourth Quarter

B: Wright 32 run (Warner kick).

CENTERVILLE 45, SPRINGBORO 26

S 0 13 13 0 – 26

C 17 14 14 0 – 45

First Quarter

C: Harrison 1 run (Courville kick).

C: Bruder 40 interception return (Courville kick).

C: Courville 39 FG.

Second Quarter

S: Ruzzo 23 run (Williams kick).

C: Smith 32 pass from Harrison (Courville kick).

C: Harrison 6 run (Courville kick).

S: Flynn 30 pass from Ruzzo (pass fail).

Third Quarter

C: Bruder 31 pass from Harrison (Courville kick).

S: Zier 12 pass from Feldman (kick fail).

C: Wakilongo 5 run (Courville kick).

S: Leach 69 pass from Feldman (Williams kick).

FAIRFIELD 28, HAMILTON 14

H 0 0 14 0 – 14

F 6 7 7 8 – 28

First Quarter

F: Fataki 9 run (run fail).

Second Quarter

F: Bivins 2 run (McGuire kick).

Third Quarter

H: Ware 55 pass from Givens (Ramey kick).

F: Fisher 19 run (McGuire kick).

H: Ishmail 15 pass from Ware (Ramey kick).

F: Bivins 4 run (Fisher run).

GREENVILLE 21, WEST CARROLLTON 14

WC 0 7 7 0 – 14

G 7 7 7 0 – 21

First Quarter

G: Bush 1 run (Ernst kick).

Second Quarter

G: Bryant 25 pass from Bush (Ernst kick).

WC: Kadari 64 kickoff return (Hayes kick).

Third Quarter

WC: Anthony 51 pass from McKinney (Hayes kick).

G: Bryant 58 pass from Bush (Ernst kick).

HARRISON 38, TALAWANDA 7

H 21 17 0 0 – 38

T 0 0 7 0 – 7

First Quarter

H: Young 15 run (Swope kick).

H: Young 3 run (Swope kick).

H: Young 11 run (Swope kick).

Second Quarter

H: Young 1 run (Swope kick).

H: Moore 2 run (Swope kick).

H: Swope 32 FG.

Third Quarter

T: Leitch 2 run (Young kick).

LAKOTA EAST 34, SYCAMORE 27

S 6 14 7 0 – 27

LE 7 13 7 7 – 34

First Quarter

LE: Kathman 6 run (Hoffman kick).

S: Teuimeh 4 pass from Ingle (kick fail).

Second Quarter

S: Ingle 8 run (Hogan kick).

LE: Vanhosser 36 pass from Kathman (kick fail).

S: Ingle 18 run (Hogan kick).

LE: Davis 4 run (Hoffman kick).

Third Quarter

S: Ingle 2 run (Hogan kick).

Fourth Quarter

LE: Kenrich 23 pass from Kathman (Hoffman kick).

MECHANICSBURG 49, TRIAD 14

M 14 21 7 7 – 49

T 0 0 7 7 – 14

First Quarter

M: Conley 54 run (Mascadri kick).

M: Hurst 5 run (Mascadri kick).

Second Quarter

M: Hursey 14 pass from Conley (Mascadri kick).

M: Hurst 8 run (Mascadri kick).

M: Roland 65 pass from Conley (Mascadri kick).

Third Quarter

T: Bails 1 run (Brown kick).

M: Hurst 25 run (Mascadri kick).

Fourth Quarter

M: Smith 25 run (Mascadri kick).

T: Simpson 26 run (Brown kick).

NORTHRIDGE 49, COVINGTON 6

N 14 14 7 14 – 49

C 0 6 0 0 – 6

First Quarter

N: Kelly 24 run (kick fail).

N: Turpin 9 run (Holloway reception).

Second Quarter

C: Sherman 4 run (kick fail).

N: Turpin 15 run (Andres kick).

N: Turpin 77 run (Andres kick).

Third Quarter

N: Kelly 2 run (Andres kick).

Fourth Quarter

N: Hills 26 run (Andres kick).

N: Hill 23 run (Andres kick).

PIQUA 77, FAIRBORN 0

F 0 0 0 0 – 0

P 35 35 0 7 – 77

First Quarter

P: Medley 59 run (Trombley kick).

P: Kemp 2 run (Trombley kick).

P: Miller 35 pass from Ouhl (Trombley kick).

P: Medley 1 run (Trombley kick).

P: Barron 66 pass from Ouhl (Trombley kick).

Second Quarter

P: Ouhl 9 run (Trombley kick).

P: Kemp 20 run (Trombley kick).

P: Warner 20 run (Trombley kick).

P: Kemp 46 run (Trombley kick).

P: Miller 1 run (Trombley kick).

Fourth Quarter

P: Warner 2 run (Trombley kick).

RIVERSIDE 31, TROY CHRISTIAN 0

R 14 10 7 0 – 31

TC 0 0 0 0 – 0

First Quarter

R: Shockey 7 run (Bender kick).

R: Shockey 25 run (Shockey kick).

Second Quarter

R: Shockey 4 run (Bender kick).

R: Bender 27 FG.

Third Quarter

R: Shockey 2 run (Bender kick).

SPRINGFIELD 17, FAIRMONT 0

S 3 14 0 0 – 17

F 0 0 0 0 – 0

First Quarter

S: Yost 28 FG.

Second Quarter

S: Smoot 10 run (Yost kick).

S: Brown 48 pass from Smoot (Yost kick).

TIPPECANOE 30, XENIA 0

X 0 0 0 0 – 0

T 10 13 7 0 – 30

First Quarter

X: Safety.

T: Rindler 23 pass from Poronsky (Rindler run).

Second Quarter

T: Everhart 4 run (pass fail).

T: Butera 19 pass from Poronsky (Kleather kick).

Third Quarter

T: RIndler 21 pass from Poronsky (Kleather kick).

TROY 23, SIDNEY 6

S 0 6 0 0 – 6

T 10 0 0 13 – 23

First Quarter

T: Kleinhenz 22 FG.

T: Wolke 14 run (Kleinhenz kick).

Second Quarter

S: Vordemark 2 run (pass fail).

Fourth Quarter

T: Ward 7 run (Kleinhenz kick).

T: Ward 3 run (kick fail).

WAYNE 41, BEAVERCREEK 8

W 7 21 13 0 – 41

B 0 8 0 0 – 8

First Quarter

W: Dorsey 23 run (Daulton kick).

Second Quarter

W: Kinley 69 punt return (Daulton kick).

W: Brown 1 pass from Lewis (Daulton kick).

B: Hernandez 90 kickoff return (Arnold reception).

W: Mukes III 10 pass from Lewis (Daulton kick).

Third Quarter

W: Hunter 27 pass from Lewis (kick fail).

W: Lewis 2 run (Daulton kick).

Boys Soccer

Saturday’s Results

Alter 1, Indian Hill 1: Battaglia (A) goal, Eduafo (A) assist.

Anderson 3, McNicholas 0

Beavercreek 2, Walnut Hills 0: Wightman (B) goal, Rodriguez (B) goal, Roberts (B) 6 saves shutout.

Bexley 4, Jonathan Alder 0

Brookville 8, Middletown Madison 0

Catholic Central 3, Graham 0

Centerville 5, St. Charles 1

Fenwick 3, Middletown 1

Lakota West 0, Elder 0

Legacy Christian 3, Urbana 1

Oakwood 3, Springboro 0

Ponitz 11, Stivers 1: Kashindi (P) 3 goals 3 assists, Saldi (P) 3 goals 1 assist.

Princeton 2, Bethel-Tate 2

St. Xavier 1, Mason 0

Summit Country Day 2, Tippecanoe 1

Turpin 2, Oak Hills 0

West Liberty-Salem 0, Ben Logan 0

Girls Soccer

Saturday’s Results

Beavercreek 2, Lebanon 0

Ben Logan 1, Piqua 0

Carroll 2, Bellbrook 1

Colerain 0, Harrison 0

Fairfield 2, Kings 1

Graham 2, Catholic Central 0

Indian Hill 1, Tippecanoe 1

Kenton Ridge 1, Milton-Union 1

Lakota West 1, Turpin 0

Lima Shawnee 5, Bellefontaine 0

Mason 0, Ursuline Academy 0

Monroe 5, Edgewood 0

National Trail 3, Northeastern 2

Newton 1, Troy Christian 0

Oak Hills 1, West Clermont 0

Oakwood 2, Northmont 0

Ross 9, Princeton 0

Springboro 1, Sycamore 0

Wayne 5, Fairborn 3

Girls Volleyball

Saturday’s Results

Beavercreek 3, Oakwood 0

New Bremen 3, Fort Loramie 0: Barhorst (FL) 14 assists, Sholtis (FL) 8 kills, Heitkamp (FL) 15 digs.

Tippecanoe 3, Xenia 0: Wildermuth (T) 24 assists 3 aces, Voisard (T) 10 digs 7 kills, Mader (T) 7 kills.

Girls Tennis

Friday’s Results

Upper Arlington 3, Centerville Gold 2: Hinshaw (C) def. Basil 6-1, 6-2; Richard (U) def. E.Alappatt 6-0, 6-2; Leach (U) def. Avers 6-1, 6-0. E.Mizer/Roth (U) def. Caldwell/Aliaga 6-4, 6-2; Siler/MacPherson (C) def. Hawley/Webster 7-6, 6-2.

Girls Field Hockey

Saturday’s Results

Oakwood 3, Summit Country Day 0

