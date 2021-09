H.S. Results 9/22-9/23

Troy 23, Sidney 6

Boys Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Bellbrook 4, Alter 0: Terry (B) 3 goals, B. Ferrin (B) 1 goal 2 assists.

Carroll 3, Fairmont 0

Cin. Christian 1, Badin 1

Fairbanks 4, West Jefferson 0

Fairfield 2, Middletown 0

Harrison 2, Edgewood 0

Lakota West 2, Princeton 0

Madeira 8, Wayne 1

Miami East 2, Brookville 0

Miamisburg 1, Chaminade Julienne 1

Milton-Union 4, Lehman Catholic 2: LaForme (LC) goal, George (LC) goal.

Northwest 7, Mount Healthy 0

Oakwood 4, Waynesville 0

Tri-County North 4, Newton 1

West Carrollton 5, Dunbar 0

Wilmington 0, Xenia 0

Wednesday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 2, Alter 1: Chan (CJ) goal, Downing (CJ) goal assist, Battaglia (A) goal.

Jonathan Alder 6, Indian Lake 1

Kenton Ridge 1, Ben Logan 1

Ross 3, Talawanda 1

Girls Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Beavercreek 5, Kings 2

Fairbanks 5, West Jefferson 0

Fairfield 8, Middletown 0

Greenon 11, Southeastern 0

Lakota West 2, Princeton 0

Mason 1, Lakota East 1

Newport Catholic Central 2, Edgewood 1

Newton 1, Tri-County North 1

Sycamore 3, Hamilton 0

Wapakoneta 4, Bellefontaine 0

West Liberty-Salem 7, Madison Plains 0

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 1, McNicholas 0

Beavercreek 4, Wayne 0

Ben Logan 6, Kenton Ridge 4

Centerville 2, Northmont 0

Jonathan Alder 1, Indian Lake 0

Miamisburg 2, Fairmont 0

Piqua 5, West Carrollton 0

Springboro 9, Springfield 0

Tippecanoe 7, Greenville 0

Troy 2, Butler 0

Girls Golf

Thursday’s Results

MVL Tournament

Team Results: Greenville 374; Sidney 382; Butler 388; Troy 395; Tippecanoe 406; Piqua 452; West Carrollton 460; Xenia 465; Fairborn 517.

Girls Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Fairborn 3, West Carrollton 0

Fort Loramie 3, Jackson Center 0: Brandewie (FL) 15 assists, Sholtis (FL) 9 kills 3 aces, Heitkamp (FL) 14 digs 3 aces.

Graham 3, Tecumseh 0: Dolbeer (T) 4 blocks, Russell (T) 12 digs.

Newton 3, Franklin Monroe 1: Hemphill (N) 9 kills 3 digs, Walters (N) 17 kills 5 blocks, Rapp (N) 28 assists.

Girls Tennis

Thursday’s Results

Alter 5, Miamisburg 0: Lampman (A) def. Hill (M) 6-0, 6-0; Shope (A) def. N.Paruchuri (M) 6-1, 6-0; Gayonski (A) def. Bartley (M) 6-0, 6-1; Baker-Schaefer (A) def. Russert-Russert (M) 6-1, 6-2; Collins-Hoskins (A) def. Huber-Rodkin (M) 6-0, 6-1.

Centerville Gold 5, Springfield 0: MacPherson def. Patel 6-0, 6-0; Avers def. Davis 6-0, 6-0; Patel, Ruhani def. Rauf 6-0, 6-1; Caldwell-Aliaga def. Schubert-Bowshier 6-0, 6-0; E.Alappatt-Siler def. Emmons-Bisdorf 6-0, 6-0.

Northmont 5, Tecumseh 0: Braswell (N) def O. Walrath (T) 6-1 6-3; Kelsey (N) def Erica Kelly (T) 6-2 2-6 10-5; Sullivan (N) def S. Walrath (T) 7-5 6-3; Haley/Bergjord (N) def Miller/Shampton (T) 6-2 6-4; Ibe/Mitchell (N) def Morales/Emma Kelly (T) 6-1 6-0.

Troy 5, Fairmont 0: Niemi(T) d Watkins 6-2, 6-2; Patel(T) d Drake 6-3, 6-2; Romick d Turner 6-0, 6-0; Logan/Rajab d Hennessy/Glus 6-1, 6-0; Johnston/Rogers d List/Lundgren 7-6, 6-1.

Girls Field Hockey

Wednesday’s Results

Oakwood 10, Talawanda 0

