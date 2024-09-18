H.S. Results 9/17

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 2, McNicholas 1: Ba: Brown goal assist, Hall goal, Long assist.

Beavercreek 1, Fairmont 0: B: Trimmer goal, Rodriguez assist, Kolaczkowski shutout.

Belmont 9, Ponitz 0

Butler 8, Xenia 0

Carroll 1, Chaminade Julienne 0: Ca: Schumann goal, Valentine assist, Memering shutout.

Centerville 5, Wayne 0

Hamilton 2, Edgewood 0: H: Rivera goal assist, Torres goal, Diaz shutout.

Miamisburg 7, Springfield 1

Monroe 10, Franklin 0: M: Buckner 3 goals, Disher 2 goals 1 assist, Mann 2 goals.

Oakwood 1, Bellbrook 0

Preble Shawnee 5, Franklin Monroe 0: PS: Schroeder 3 goals, Schatzle, Unger shutout.

Sidney 5, Piqua 2: P: Penrod 2 goals. S: Danklefsen 3 goals, Ambos goal assist, Dia goal.

Springboro 6, Northmont 0

Stivers 5, Meadowdale 0

Tippecanoe 8, Fairborn 0: T: Robinson 2 goals, Haas 1 goal 2 assists, Sawyer shutout.

Tree of Life 2, West Jefferson 0

Valley View 1, Middletown Madison 0

Waynesville 4, Legacy Christian 1

Yellow Springs 4, Miami East 2: YS: Harris 2 goals 1 assist, Gilley goal assist, Sajabi goal.

Monday’s Results

Brookville 9, Tri County North 0: King 3 goals, Metcalf 2 goals 1 assist, Cowens shutout.

CHCA 6, Cin. Christian 1: CC: Sheridan goal.

Dixie 8, Carlisle 1: D: Marker 4 goals 1 assist, Emrick 3 goals 2 assists, Hall goal assist.

Indian Lake 2, Kenton Ridge 1: IL: Pequignot goal, Schaub goal.

Jonathan Alder 6, Benjamin Logan 2: BL: Todd 2 goals.

Little Miami 3, Monroe 0

Northwestern 4, Bellefontaine 2: B: Crabill goal, Konz goal.

Tecumseh 1, Graham 1: T: Gonzalez goal. G: Powell goal.

Girls Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Franklin 0, Monroe 0

Greeneview 4, Lehman Catholic 0: G: Sandlin 2 goals 1 assist, Simpson 2 goals, Anderson shutout.

Hamilton 3, Edgewood 0

Legacy Christian 10, Catholic Central 1: LC: Graves 3 goals 1 assist, Solomon 3 goals, Sweeney 1 goal 3 assists.

Middletown Madison 4, Valley View 2: MM: Walker 3 goals, Norvell goal, Woods 2 assists.

Newton 3, National Trail 0

Twin Valley South 12, Dixie 0: TVS: Thompson 3 goals 2 assists, Maggard 3 goals 1 assist, Clouse shutout.

Monday’s Results

Badin 5, Monroe 0: B: Bynum, Niesen, Sakach shutout.

Beavercreek 4, Lakota West 3: B: Brown 2 goals, Minch 2 goals, Morse 2 assists.

Bethel 12, Southeastern 0

Carlisle 7, Dixie 0: C: Shotwell 4 goals, Matthews 2 goals, Steckel shutout.

Centerville 0, Mason 0

Fenwick 5, Edgewood 0

Graham 1, Tecumseh 0: G: Turner goal, Strickland assist, Reneer shutout.

Jonathan Alder 7, Benjamin Logan 0

Kenton Ridge 5, Indian Lake 1: KR: Fyffe 5 goals, Shaffer 3 assists.

London 1, Springfield Shawnee 1

Miami East 0, Eaton 0

Northwestern 4, Bellefontaine 0: N: Cornette 2 goals Boggs goal, Juergens shutout.

Oakwood 4, Tippecanoe 2: O: Altenburg 2 goals 1 assist, Meador goal, Romer goal.

Ross 1, Taylor 0: R: Chernock goal, Davis assist, Ward shutout.

Sidney 8, Xenia 0: S: McKinney 3 goals, Vordemark 3 goals, McCutchins shutout.

Urbana 10, North Union 1: U: Mounce 5 goals, Wilson 1 goal 5 assists.

Wayne 6, Madison Plains 0: W: O’Connor 3 goals 1 assist, Jacobs shutout.

Waynesville 2, Alter 1: A: Schrimpf goal.

West Jefferson 1, Springfield 1: S: Guest goal.

Girls Tennis

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 4, Madeira 1: Boyle (B) d Breidenbach 6-0, 6-0; Teodoro (B) d Kauffman 6-1, 6-1; Rumpke (B) d Drake 6-2, 6-0; Urmston/Brown (B) d Smith/Martinez 6-0, 6-4; Tinsler/Kusak (M) d Geiger/Kuhnash 6-0, 7-5.

Chaminade Julienne 3, Miami Valley 2: Violette (CJ) d. Muratori 7-6 6-3; Washington (MV) d. Harsman 6-0 6-4; Powers (CJ) d. Patel 7-5 6-1; Parisi/Gongora (CJ) d. Lightner/Singh 6-1 6-1; Sharma/Copper (MV) d. Acuna/Hubbard 6-0 3-6 6-3.

Lima Shawnee 5, Lehman Catholic 0

Monday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 4 Oakwood 1: Gelbart (O) d. Violette 6-2 6-3; Harsman (CJ) d. Beiersdorfer 6-2 6-2; Powers (CJ) d. Adkisson 6-3 6-0; Parisi/Juniewicz (CJ) d. Rich/Buchler 2-6 7-6 6-0; Acuna/Gongora (CJ) d. Davis/Stoica 6-1 6-0.

Greenville 4, Lehman Catholic 1

Northmont 5, Carroll 0

Summit Country Day 4, Badin 1: Boyle (B) d Marburger 6-0, 6-0; Puryear (SCD) d Teodoro 6-0, 6-2; Bastos (SCD) d Rumpke 6-0, 6-0; Kropp/Vivero-Vablepen (SCD) d Brown/Urmston 6-0, 6-0; Edmondson/Hodge (SCD) d Balster/Luong 6-1, 6-2.

Tecumseh 3, Urbana 2

Boys Golf

Monday’s Results

Newton 184, Preble Shawnee 193: N: Bowser 43, Koffer 43.

Tecumseh 168, Bellefontaine 213: T: Stafford 38, Perkins 40.

Girls Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Tecumseh 233, Tippecanoe 245, Miami East 246: T: Accurso 45, Bereczky 61.

Monday’s Results

Bethel 198, Tecumseh 210, Eaton 213: T: Accurso 41, Lewis 52.

Greenville 200, Troy 205: G: Cox 43, Moore 51. T: Maxwell 43, Bitemo 47.

Girls Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Dayton Christian 3, Emmanuel Christian 0

Fort Loramie 3, Houston 0: FL: Barhorst 30 assists 6 digs, Luthman 6 digs, Brandewie 12 kills 6 aces.

Newton 3, Dixie 1: Montgomery 24 kills 5 aces, Kesling 28 assists, Williams 10 digs.

Tippecanoe 3, Troy 0: Ti: Mader 8 kills, Siefring 12 digs, Luginbuhl 3 blocks.

Monday’s Results

Bethel 3, Tecumseh 0

Dayton Christian 3, Franklin Monroe 0

Tippecanoe 3, Greenville 0: T: Clawson 10 kills, Luginbuhl 3 blocks, Morris 17 assists.

Troy 3, Sidney 2

