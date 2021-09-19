H.S. Results 9/17-9/18

Friday’s Results

Alter 30, Northwest 28

Anderson 51, Lebanon 26

Arcanum 48, Tri-County North 16

Bellbrook 44, Franklin 21

Belmont 9, Col. East 6

Brookville 42, Carlisle 0

Butler 27, West Carrollton 0

Centerville 38, Northmont 0

Clinton-Massie 42, Harrison 10

Coldwater 21, Delphos St. John’s 14

Colerain 32, Oak Hills 9

Covington 26, Bethel 21

Crestview 31, Delphos Jefferson 28

Defiance 47, Kenton 14

Eaton 35, Waynesville 7

Edgewood 42, Wilmington 7

Elida 42, Celina 21

Fairbanks 47, Madison Plains 0

Gamble Montessori 42, MVCA 8

Greenfield Central (IN) 28, Fort Loramie 18

Greenon 48, Triad 14

Indian Lake 35, Bellefontaine 19

Jonathan Alder 42, North Union 14

Kenton Ridge 55, Urbana 14

Kings 38, Walnut Hills 14

La Salle 28, Dupont Manual (KY) 24

Lakota East 33, Mason 27

Lakota West 49, Hamilton 13

Lima Perry 26, Hardin Northern 6

London 35, Graham 6

Marion Local 56, Minster 14

McNicholas 31, Roger Bacon 6

Mechanicsburg 35, Greeneview 10

Miami East 28, Lehman Catholic 23

Milan (IN) 39, New Miami 6

Milford 48, Loveland 34

Milton-Union 29, Troy Christian 9

Monroe 49, Oakwood 21

Mount Healthy 26, Fenwick 7

National Trail 38, Dixie 20

New Bremen 48, Anna 13

New Richmond 49, Norwood 19

Northeastern 39, Southeastern 10

Northridge 28, Riverside 10

Ottawa-Glandorf 35, Lima Bath 0

Park Tudor (IN) 48, Cin. Country Day 14

Piqua 42, Sidney 7

Preble Shawnee 48, Bradford 27

Princeton 28, Fairfield 27

Springboro 15, Fairmont 14

Springfield 42, Beavercreek 0

Springfield Shawnee 49, Northwestern 20

St. Henry 35, Parkway 0

St. Marys 21, Van Wert 14

St. Xavier 49, Moeller 16

St. Xavier (KY) 31, Elder 21

Summit Country Day 65, Meadowdale 28

Sycamore 20, Middletown 14

Talawanda 7, Carroll 0

Tecumseh 17, Ben Logan 6

Tippecanoe 50, Stebbins 24

Tri-Village 21, Ansonia 7

Troy 55, Fairborn 0

Turpin 41, Little Miami 23

Twin Valley South 46, Mississinawa Valley 12

Upper Scioto Valley 42, Crestline 8

Valley View 44, Middletown Madison 6

Versailles 35, Fort Recovery 12

Wapakoneta 21, Lima Shawnee 7

Wayne 34, Miamisburg 20

Waynesfield-Goshen 56, Elgin 28

West Jefferson 47, Catholic Central 27

West Liberty-Salem 37, Cedarville 7

Williamsburg 44, Lockland 12

Winton Woods 44, West Clermont 14

Withrow 25, Trotwood 0

Woodward 40, Clark Montessori 14

Wyoming 24, Reading 14

Xenia 21, Greenville 14

Thursday’s Results

Aiken 32, Dohn Prep 0

Ponitz 34, Thurgood Marshall 6

BOX SCORES

BROOKVILLE 42, CARLISLE 0

B 14 14 7 7 – 42

C 0 0 0 0 – 0

First Quarter

B: Dafler 36 pass from Mehr (Wissinger kick).

B: Davis 41 run (Wissinger kick).

Second Quarter

B: Lamb 1 run (Wissinger kick).

B: Hoover 34 pass from Mehr (Wissinger kick).

Third Quarter

B: Davis 60 run (kick fail).

Fourth Quarter

B: Starnes 2 run (Wissinger kick).

CENTERVILLE 38, NORTHMONT 0

C 14 14 3 7 – 38

N 0 0 0 0 – 0

First Quarter

C: Bruder 19 pass from Harrison (Courville kick).

C: Keifer pass from Harrison (Courville kick).

Second Quarter

C: Wakilongo 6 run (Courville kick).

C: Smith 4 pass from Harrison (Courville kick).

Third Quarter

C: Harrison 10 run (Courville kick).

Fourth Quarter

C: Courville 43 FG.

CLINTON-MASSIE 42, HARRISON 10

CM 14 14 14 0 – 42

H 0 3 0 7 – 10

First Quarter

CM: Euton 39 interception return (McGuinness kick).

CM: Frank run (McGuinness kick).

Second Quarter

CM: Vanhoose 12 run (McGuinness kick).

H: Swope 21 FG.

CM: Vanhoose 2 run (McGuinness kick).

Third Quarter

CM: Frank 34 run (McGuinness kick).

CM: Vanhoose 46 run (McGuinness kick).

Fourth Quarter

H: Metcalf 5 run (Swope kick).

LAKOTA EAST 33, MASON 27

LE 0 6 14 13 – 33

M 7 0 13 7 – 27

First Quarter

M: Sailers 2 run (Hernandez kick).

Second Quarter

LE: Davis 6 run (pass fail).

Third Quarter

LE: Vanhosser 40 fumble return (pass fail).

LE: Davis 8 run (Kathman run).

M: Sailers 1 run (kick fail).

M: Lewis 22 pass from Brown (Hernandez kick).

Fourth Quarter

LE: Kathman 7 run (Hoffmann kick).

LE: Kathman 13 run (kick fail).

M: Molnar 16 pass from Brown (Hernandez kick).

LAKOTA WEST 49, HAMILTON 13

LW 14 14 14 7 – 49

H 7 0 0 6 – 13

First Quarter

LW: Goode 4 un (Duncan kick).

LW: Goode 6 run (Bohn kick).

H: Givens 91 kickoff return (Pence kick).

Second Quarter

LW: Miller 3 run (Duncan kick).

LW: Lloyd 14 pass from Bolden (Bohn kick).

Third Quarter

LW: Brown 55 punt return (Duncan kick).

LW: Gonzales 1 run (Bohn kick).

Fourth Quarter

H: Fox 92 interception return (kick fail).

LW: Afari 80 kickoff return (Duncan kick).

MECHANICSBURG 35, GREENEVIEW 10

G 0 10 0 0 – 10

M 7 7 7 14 – 35

First Quarter

M: Conley 1 run (Mascadri kick).

Second Quarter

G: DeHaven 11 run (Leonard kick).

G: Leonard 34 FG.

M: Conley 5 run (Mascadri kick).

Third Quarter

M: Conley 4 run (Mascadri kick).

Fourth Quarter

M: Conley 1 run (Mascadri kick).

M: Schetter 7 run (Mascadri kick).

PRINCETON 28, FAIRFIELD 27

F 8 6 0 13 – 27

P 7 14 7 0 – 28

First Quarter

F: Jackson 63 run (Fisher run).

P: Steele 3 run (Walker kick).

Second Quarter

P: Harris Jr. 68 pass from T. Engleman (Walker kick).

F: Love 1 run (kick fail).

P: J. Engleman 23 pass from T. Engleman (Walker kick).

Third Quarter

P: Harris Jr. 35 pass from T. Engleman (Walker kick).

Fourth Quarter

F: Fisher 19 run (McGuire kick).

F: Lattimore 16 fumble return (kick fail).

SPRINGBORO 15, FAIRMONT 14

F 0 7 0 7 – 14

S 0 7 0 8 – 15

Second Quarter

F: Baker 5 run (Holt kick).

S: Feldman 1 run (kick).

Fourth Quarter

F: Baker run (Holt kick).

S: Leach run (Zier pass from Feldman).

SPRINGFIELD 42, BEAVERCREEK 0

B 0 0 0 0 – 0

S 14 21 7 0 – 42

First Quarter

S: Smoot 1 run (Yost kick).

S: Bradley 30 pass from Smoot (Yost kick).

Second Quarter

S: Muhammad 2 run (Yost kick).

S: Norman 2 run (Yost kick).

S: Browder 2 run (Yost kick).

Third Quarter

S: Calhoun 19 pass from Smoot (Yost kick).

SYCAMORE 20, MIDDLETOWN 14

M 7 0 0 7 – 14

S 7 7 0 6 – 20

First Quarter

S: Charles 4 run (Hogan kick).

M: Chambers 59 run (Johnson kick).

Second Quarter

S: Ford 42 run (Hogan kick).

Fourth Quarter

S: Ford 69 run (kick fail).

M: Franklin 17 pass from Calhoun (Johnson kick).

TALAWANDA 7, CARROLL 0

T 7 0 0 0 – 7

C 0 0 0 0 – 0

First Quarter

T: Marcum 27 pass from Leitch (Young kick).

TIPPECANOE 50, STEBBINS 24

T 14 22 0 14 – 50

S 7 10 7 0 – 24

First Quarter

T: Everhart 56 run (Kleather kick).

T: Poronsky 4 run (Kleather kick).

S: Norton 66 pass from Keller (Dozier kick).

Second Quarter

T: Butera 21 pass from Poronsky (Everhart run).

T: Caldwell run (Kleather kick).

S: Norton 18 pass from Keller (Dozier kick).

T: Butera 41 pass from Poronsky (Kleather kick).

S: Dozier 48 FG.

Third Quarter

S: Dozier 68 pass from Keller (Dozier kick).

Fourth Quarter

T: Poronsky 46 run (Kleather kick).

T: Poronsky 11 run (Kleather kick).

TROY 55, FAIRBORN 0

T 28 7 14 6 – 55

F 0 0 0 0 – 0

First Quarter

T: Stanley 15 run (Kleinhenz kick).

T: Burris 34 interception return (Kleinhenz kick).

T: Ritchie 6 pass from Stanley (Kleinhenz kick).

T: Wolek 14 pass from Stanley (Kleinhenz kick).

Second Quarter

T: Kleinhenz 53 pass from Stanley (Kleinhenz kick).

Third Quarter

T: Kleinhenz 52 pass from Stanley (Kleinhenz kick).

T: Ward 26 run (Gonzalez kick).

Fourth Quarter

T: Johnson 12 run (kick fail).

XENIA 21, GREENVILLE 14

G 0 14 0 0 – 14

X 0 13 0 8 – 21

Second Quarter

G: Short 36 run (Ernst kick).

X: Penewit 20 run (Miller kick).

X: Wright 35 interception return (kick fail).

G: Short 2 run (Ernst kick).

Fourth Quarter

X: Sanders 3 run (Smith run).

Boys Soccer

Saturday’s Results

Anderson 2, Lakota West 1

Beavercreek 3, Olentangy Orange 3

Centerville 2, Tol. St. John’s 0

Cin. Christian 1, Monroe 0

Fairbanks 3, Bellefontaine 1

Fairlawn 3, Madison Plains 1

Fairmont 2, Stebbins 0

Greeneview 8, Northwestern 1

Greenon 3, Dixie 0

Kings 1, Carroll 0

La Salle 5, Fairfield 1

Lebanon 2, Middletown 1

Legacy Christian 3, West Liberty-Salem 0

Milford 3, Oak Hills 0

Northmont 2, Troy 0

Princeton 1, Harrison 0

Sycamore 1, Elder 1

Troy Christian 2, Dayton Christian 0

Waynesville 1, Wilmington 0

Yellow Springs 7, Xenia 0

Girls Soccer

Saturday’s Results

Alter 3, Indian Hill 1

Centerville 1, Bishop Watterson 0

Col. DeSales 1, Carroll 0

Edgewood 7, Northwest 0

Grandview Heights 2, Fairbanks 1

Greenon 4, Celina 3

Miamisburg 6, Chaminade Julienne 0

Middletown Madison 7, Dixie 1

Mount Notre Dame 1, Lakota West 0

Northwestern 3, Greeneview 2

Oakwood 4, Stivers 0: Turner (S) 25 saves.

Springfield Shawnee 4, Butler 1

Tecumseh 3, Fairborn 0: Mastin (T) 2 goals 1 assist, Lapois (T) goal assist, Goenner (T) assist.

Twin Valley South 2, Legacy Christian 1

Ursuline Academy 1, Hamilton 0

West Clermont 1, Fairfield 0

Xenia 15, Yellow Springs 0

Boys Golf

Saturday’s Results

Jordan Moeller Memorial

Team Results: Botkins 307, St. Marys 328, Russia 330, Anna 335, Coldwater 337, Lima Shawnee 344,St. Henry 351, Delphos SJ’s 353, Celina 355, Versailles 357, Van Wert 360, Marion Local 369, Parkway 373, Fort Recovery 381, New Bremen 401, Minster 421, Greenville 446, New Knoxville 491.

Individual Results: Koesters (SH) 70, Hartzell (G) 71, Meyer (B) 73, Dietz (B) 73, Gerker (DSJ) 75, Cobb (A) 75.

Girls Volleyball

Saturday’s Results

Ansonia 3, Bradford 0

Girls Tennis

Friday’s Results

Centerville Gold 5, Lexington 0: Owen def. Pfieffer 6-0, 6-1; Hinshaw def. Adkins 6-0, 6-0; MacPherson def. Huynh, Jenifer 6-0, 6-0; Caldwell/Aliaga def. Diehl/Hostettler 6-2, 6-1; Avers/Siler def. Wallace-Carnes/Madison 6-1, 6-0.

