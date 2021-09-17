springfield-news-sun logo
X

H.S. Results 9/15-9/16

ajc.com

High School Sports
20 minutes ago

PREP RESULTS

Football

Thursday’s Results

Aiken 32, Dohn Prep 0

Ponitz 34, Thurgood Marshall 6

Boys Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Alter 2, Troy Christian 1: Isom (A) goal assist, Augustine (A) goal, Barnishin (TC) goal.

Beavercreek 3, Bellbrook 2

Bethel 6, Lehman Catholic 0: Houck (B) 4 goals 1 assist, Keesee (B) goal assist, Brueckman (B) 2 assists.

Butler 5, Northmont 2

Catholic Central 3, West Jefferson 1

Colerain 2, Elder 1

Dunbar 7, Stivers 1: Rwabose (D) 3 goals, Munyurugendo (D) 2 goals.

Dixie 3, Twin Valley South 0

Eaton 2, Carlisle 0

Edgewood 9, Mount Healthy 0

Fairmont 2, Fairborn 0

Middletown 12, Trotwood 0

Northwestern 3, Stebbins 0

Roger Bacon 3, Badin 0

Talawanda 2, Northwest 1

Tippecanoe 2, Miamisburg 1

Troy 2, Belmont 1

Valley View 9, Madison 0

Wayne 4, West Carrollton 1

Waynesville 3, Springfield Shawnee 0

Xenia 1, Springfield 0

Wednesday’s Results

Ben Logan 1, Bellefontaine 1

Fairfield 4, Princeton 2

Tecumseh 1, Graham 0: Alvarado (T) goal, Cruz (T) goal.

Girls Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Brookville 1, Dayton Christian 0

Carroll 0, Chaminade Julienne 0

Eaton 6, Carlisle 0

Fairbanks 12, Southeastern 0

Greenon 21, Madison Plains 0

Madison 2, Valley View 1

Newton 11, National Trail 0

Twin Valley South 6, Dixie 1

West Liberty-Salem 1, Springfield Shawnee 0

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 5, Fenwick 0

Ben Logan 1, Bellefontaine 0

Centerville 1, Beavercreek 0

Dayton Christian 6, Newton 3: Collins (DC) 2 goals 1 assist.

Fairmont 9, Springfield 0

Jonathan Alder 2, Buckeye Valley 0

Tippecanoe 9, West Carrollton 0

Troy 2, Fairborn 1

Boys Golf

Thursday’s Results

Arcanum 164, Tri-Village 181: Osborne (TV) 41, Lochard (TV) 48.

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 149, Oakwood 160

Waynesville 172, Greeneview 173: Witt (G) 38, Rinehart (G) 39, Gill (G) 47, Brooks (G) 49.

Springfield Invitational

Team Results: Middletown Christian 318; Miamisburg 330; Graham 334; Tippecanoe 340; Troy 342; Northmont 350; Beavercreek 350; Butler 365; Bellefontaine 366; Springfield Shawnee 384; Northwestern 394; Wayne 410; Springfield 429.

Girls Golf

Thursday’s Results

Greenville 188, Sidney 221: Jenkinson (G) 42, Reis (G) 48, Fry (G) 49, Slade (G) 49.

Wednesday’s Results

Bethel 150, Tecumseh 178: Parks (T) 57, Rogers (T) 57, Lewis (T) 64.

Girls Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Fairborn 3, Xenia 2: G. Knapp (F) 27 kills, K. Knapp (F) 44 assists, Thompson (F) 24 digs.

Fort Loramie 3, Fairlawn 0: Brandewie (FL) 19 assists, Holthaus (FL) 10 digs, Heitkamp (FL) 10 digs.

Franklin Monroe 3, Bradford 2

Newton 3, Dixie 0: Rapp (N) 10 assists, Walters (N) 10 assists, Hemphill (N) 7 kills.

Tippecanoe 3, Butler 0: Aselage (T) 16 kills, Wildermuth (T) 40 assists, Voisard (T) 12 digs.

Wednesday’s Results

Belmont 3, Meadowdale 1

Ponitz 3, Dunbar 0

Stivers 3, Thurgood Marshall

Girls Tennis

Thursday’s Results

Alter 5, McNicholas 0: Lampman (A) def. Waterman (M) 6-0, 6-0; Shope (A) def. Umstead (M) 6-0, 6-0; Gayonski (A) def. Doyle (M) 6-0, 6-0; Baker-Schaefer (A) def. Rose-Strebel (M) 4-0 ret; Collins-Hoskins (A) def. Crooker-Ackerman (M) 6-0, 6-0.

Badin 3, Chaminade Julienne 2: Boyle (B) d. Dean, 6-0 6-1; Demmel (B) d. Parisi, 6-0 6-1; Clemmons (B) d. Bihn, 6-0 6-0; Ely/Kutin (CJ) d. Gibbons/Bucheit, 6-3 6-3; Acuna/Musto (CJ) d. Grammel/Lipp, 3-6 6-1 10-3.

Bellbrook 5, Waynesville 0: Brink def. Rieger 2-6 0-6; Arora def. Smith 6-0 6-0; Chappers def. Sauser 6-3 6-1; Delsing/Pham def. Tudela/Tudela 6-0 6-2; Thomas/Howard def. Dale/Rieger 6-1 6-0.

Centerville Gold 3, Eaton 2: Mac. Hitchcock (E) def. Owen 6-1, 7-6; Hinshaw (C) def. Mal. Hitchcock 6-4, 7-5; G. Murphy (E) def. Aliaga 6-0, 6-1; Caldwell/MacPherson (C) def. Kang/Kramer 6-3, 6-0; E. Alappatt/Siler (C) def. Dillon/Atkinson 6-1, 6-0.

Tecumseh 5, Kenton Ridge 0: Walrath def Sullivan 2-6 7-6(2) 10-7; Kelly def Mertens 6-3 6-1; Walrath def Clay 6-4 6-4; Miller/Shampton def Enigk/Antinori 6-0 6-1; Morales/Kelly def Beller/Smith 6-1 2-6 6-3.

Tippecanoe 5, Troy 0: Patel (Ti) d Niemi 6-2, 6-3; Tobias (Ti) d Patel 6-0, 6-1; Weibel (Ti) d Romick. 6-4, 6-3; Zweizig/Bauer (Ti) d Logan/Rajab 6-0, 6-2; McDowell/Patel (Ti) d Johnston/Rogers 6-0, 6-0.

Wednesday’s Results

Lehman Catholic 4, Greeneview 1

Sycamore 3, Badin 2: Boyle (B) d. Vaiyda, 6-0 6-2; Temple (S) d. Fait, 6-1 6-1; Heinz (S) d. Grammel, 6-1 6-0; Demmel/Clemmons (B) d. Anoop/Parikh, 6-3 6-4; Gamcheera/Newton (S) d. Gibbons/Bucheit, 6-3 6-2.

Troy 5, Piqua 0: Niemi (T) d King. 6-2,6-1; E. Patel (T) d D. Patel 6-0, 6-1; Romick (T) d Hicks 6-2, 6-0; Logan/Rajab (T) d G. Pleasant/H. Pleasant 6-2, 6-1; Johnston/Rogers (T) d Yaqub/Leonard 5-7, 6-2, 1-0.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com.

In Other News
1
H.S. Results 9/13-9/14
2
HS Results 9/8-9/9
3
H.S. Results 9/7
4
HS Results 9/4
5
HS Results 9/2
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top